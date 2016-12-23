Patriots’ keys to victory over the Jets

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

TV, radio: CBS, WBZ-FM (98.5)

When the Jets run

Bilal Powell has taken over as the feature back with Matt Forte nursing ankle and shoulder woes. Powell has solid size (5-10, 204 pounds) and strength. He hits holes hard and will keep his legs pumping throughout the play. Powell runs with very good balance and body control. He can take multiple hits, stay on his feet, and make extra yards. He will run a little upright at times, leaving him exposed to big thumps. He’s been pretty durable and versatile during his six-year career but has never really had to be the workhorse. Powell has only 94 totes this season but is averaging a very healthy 5.7 yards per. If Forte can answer the bell, that’s huge. Literally. A big and wide 6-2, 218 pounds, Forte is a downhill force. He has a decent first step and will build speed quickly. Forte has worn down a lot of defenses but the high mileage is starting to show. The Jets offensive line struggles mightily. Center Wesley Johnson is tall (6-5) but lanky (297 pounds). He’s athletic but lacks power, comparatively speaking. Dakota Dozier is the likely starter at right tackle. He has good size and strength but lacks athleticism and quickness. He often looks clumsy and a step behind. Left guard James Carpenter is the best of the interior guys. He’s strong enough to stack, shed, and get to the second level. The Patriots are strong at the point of attack with powerful tackles Alan Branch (he’s long and strong) and Malcom Brown (he’s quick and thick). Dont’a Hightower hunts and thumps runners.

