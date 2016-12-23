Unconventional Preview: Patriots still have something to play for against Jets

Mission is simple on Saturday for AFC East champs: Win, and stay healthy.

Tom Brady has led the Patriots to four straight wins since their last meeting with the Jets.
Tom Brady has led the Patriots to four straight wins since their last meeting with the Jets. –Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
By
4:59 PM

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

COMMENTARY

Welcome to Season 5, Episode 15 of the Unconventional Preview, a serious-but-lighthearted, occasionally nostalgia-tinted look at the Patriots’ weekly matchup that runs right here every weekend.

Have to admit, I’m really curious to see the ratings for this one — a Saturday afternoon Patriots-Jets matchup on Christmas Eve. It’s two big NFL television markets, but hardly a big game, with the Jets in the middle of their annual rite of playing out the December string and the Patriots having already clinched a first-round bye in the playoffs with two games remaining. If there’s one game Patriots fans might miss — or put on as background noise, at the least — it’s probably this one, though next week’s Dolphins game could be an even more suspense-free scenario.

Advertisement

A lot has happened since the Jets gave the Patriots a decent bout a month ago, with New England escaping with a 22-17 victory. The Patriots have found their aggressiveness and enthusiasm on defense and have won all three games since, even without injured superstar Rob Gronkowski. The Jets? They have flown south for the rest of winter, having lost 2 of 3 since to drop to 4-10. A season that was supposed to have some promise ends with the quest to figure out if Bryce Petty can be a decent quarterback and whether Todd Bowles deserves to return as coach. The answer, as they probably already suspect, is likely no for both.

That’s not to say this one doesn’t matter in some regard, though. The Patriots can clinch the top seed in the AFC and home-field advantage with a win and a tie or loss by the Raiders. So there’s that. And given that the last seven Patriots-Jets games have been decided by 7 points or fewer, there is some suspense as to whether New England will cover that two-touchdown spread.

Kick it off, Gostkowski, and let’s get this one started (and finished) . . .

THREE PLAYERS I’LL BE WATCHING NOT NAMED TOM BRADY

Advertisement

Trey Flowers: When I tweeted the other day the basic factual observation that over the last eight weeks, the second-year defensive end has more sacks than expatriate Chandler Jones (7 to 3), I got buried in jargon-heavy gobbledygook correspondence from the Pro Football Focus disciples saying it’s not a fair comparison, because they play different positions and have different roles and so on. Which is swell. Also: Flowers has more sacks than Jones over the last eight weeks, by a 7-3 margin! Given that the Patriots’ pass rush was a concern until recently, and there was much hand-wringing over the Jones trade, I don’t really care whether Flowers’s sacks are coming up the middle, off the edge, or if he’s using a flippin’ drone to get to the quarterback. He’s doing it. They’re doing it. And that’s what matters. And with contributions from the rejuvenated Jabaal Sheard, Chris Long, and Rob Ninkovich lately, I don’t think the Patriots miss Jones at all. Further: the trade with the Cardinals, in which they turned a free-agent-to-be pass rusher into a super-promising rookie receiver (Malcolm Mitchell) and a guard who has missed one snap all season on a revamped and improved line (Joe Thuney), is going to be regarded as a steal in the long run. Some of us might even consider it as such already.

Brandon Marshall: When asked this week about the possibility of playing for the Patriots someday — a possibility that seems wholly based in a reporter’s need for a story on a slow day — Marshall, recently named the Jets’ media good guy of the year presumably in part for his willingness to participate in such hypothetical whimsy, acknowledged that it was “intriguing” but that he doesn’t want to be a rental player. Considering that he’s played 11 years in the NFL and his career number of playoff games played remains at zero, it might be time to try a different approach. Marshall has had his moments against the Patriots through the years — he has 854 career receiving yards in 11 games against them, his most against any opponent. But his production is way down this season (he needs 742 yards and 11 touchdowns over the final two weeks to match his totals from a year ago), and I’m not sure given his history that even at his peak he would have been a player Bill Belichick would consider bringing in.

Advertisement

Kyle Van Noy: In five games since the former second-round pick came over to the Patriots from the Lions in October, the rangy linebacker has 20 tackles, a sack, an interception, a forced fumble, and two passes defensed. Not spectacular numbers, but useful ones, and like linebacker/extra-point swatter/guard-for-a-play Shea McClellin, he seems to be contributing more noticeably — and impressively — as the season goes on. I think the Patriots have something here, and I imagine Saturday will be a good opportunity to get a look at Van Noy and some other rising role players.

GRIEVANCE OF THE WEEK

I’m typically not big on airing grievances during the holidays. As Seinfeld taught us, that’s the traditional time for others to do it. I like to zig when others zag, you know.

But there is a pretty obvious one this week that I feel obligated to touch on. I won’t get too deep into the Michael Floyd DUI situation, because Ben Volin said pretty much everything I’d say here.

So, just a few points beyond that. I don’t have an issue with the Patriots bringing him in (it’s a peek into how much value they put on a comp pick more than anything else). He’s a talented player. Maybe he’ll help. And he probably won’t be here long either way.

But it’s pretty clear Floyd needs help. He blew a .217 on the breathalyzer during his drunken driving incident (or drunken sleeping-at-a-stoplight incident, as it turned out), which is low for a batting average but off-the-charts in terms of drunkenness.

He has a history with alcohol-related incidents going back to college, and it’s naïve to believe this is the first time he drove a car at blackout-hammered levels. The first time you’re caught is rarely the first time you did it.

I’d like to be encouraged about the kid, but I haven’t seen or heard much reason for it. Floyd doesn’t exactly sound accountable or contrite, either. I hope while he’s here he gets the help he needs, but first he needs to admit that he needs help. In the meantime, here’s hoping the Patriots have assigned him a driver for all occasions.

PREDICTION, OR IS THIS THE LAST CHANCE TO SEE DARRELLE REVIS BEFORE HE BECOMES A BACKUP SAFETY FOR THE RAVENS NEXT YEAR?

A satisfying Saturday for the Patriots? Simple. Earn a victory, lock up that top seed, see continued progress by the defense, remain healthy in all key areas, and be home well before Santa’s arrival. Doesn’t seem like too much to ask. Merry Christmas and happy holidays, sports fans. Here’s to 13-2 and beyond. Ho ho ho.

Patriots 37, Jets 7.

TOPICS: New England Patriots Tom Brady Bill Belichick
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from the Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
New York Jets running back Matt Forte during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2016. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
NFL
Matt Forte is doubtful for Jets vs. Patriots December 23, 2016 | 3:55 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates a touchdown against the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 17, 2016.
New England Patriots
Patriots-Jets prediction roundup: Welcome to playoff scenario madness December 23, 2016 | 12:25 PM
Bob Neumeier has worked at CSN for seven years.
Media
Bob Neumeier, Sean McAdam to be let go by CSN December 23, 2016 | 11:39 AM
David Ortiz salutes the fans at Fenway Park after the loss in Game 3 of the 2016 ALDS to the Indians.
Sports News
The top 10 moments of 2016 in Boston sports December 23, 2016 | 10:52 AM
Sabres right wing Erik Burgdoerfer skates during third period as he makes his debut in the NHL on Dec. 5, 2016, in Washington.
NHL
A call-up's story: Years in the minors, four days in the NHL December 23, 2016 | 5:00 AM
Florida Panthers right wing Jaromir Jagr (68) celebrates his assist, giving him 1,888 goals, second most in NHL history during the third period of play against the Boston Bruins in an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Joe Skipper)
Boston Bruins
Jaromir Jagr breaks tie for No. 2 in Panthers' loss to Bruins December 22, 2016 | 10:46 PM
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox minor league catcher suspended 50 games December 22, 2016 | 10:30 PM
Toronto Blue Jays' Edwin Encarnacion celebrates after hitting a walk-off three-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the 11th inning of an American League wild-card baseball game in Toronto, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
MLB
AP source: Indians, Edwin Encarnacion agree to contract December 22, 2016 | 10:10 PM
Indiana Pacers guard Jeff Teague (44) tries to defend Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) as he comes around the pick of Celtics forward Amir Johnson (90) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Boston Celtics
Celtics top Pacers 109-102 for 4th straight win December 22, 2016 | 10:00 PM
People walk around the Princeton University campus in New Jersey, November 16, 2013. A meningitis vaccine approved for use in Europe and Australia but not in the United States can be imported to try to stop an outbreak of the disease at Princeton University in New Jersey, federal health officials said. The Food and Drug Administration agreed this week to the importation of the vaccine, Bexsero, for potential use on the Ivy League campus, Barbara Reynolds, a spokeswoman for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Saturday. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY EDUCATION HEALTH)
College Sports
Princeton men's swim team is done for year after 'vulgar' posts December 22, 2016 | 9:18 PM
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 16: Abbey D'Agostino of the United States (R) hugs Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand after the Women's 5000m Round 1 - Heat 2 on Day 11 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 16, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Sports News
Here are some of 2016's most inspiring sports moments December 22, 2016 | 8:34 PM
New England Patriots
Tom Brady takes a page from Bill Belichick's fashion playbook December 22, 2016 | 5:25 PM
FILE - This Sept. 28, 2016 file photo shows New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett taking questions from members of the media in the teams locker room before an NFL football team practice in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots had a vision of what could be when they acquired Martellus Bennett in a trade with the Bears this spring. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, file)
New England Patriots
Martellus Bennett sums up a lot of parents' thoughts on Christmas presents December 22, 2016 | 5:08 PM
New England Patriots
Michael Floyd makes first public comments as a Patriot December 22, 2016 | 4:10 PM
Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) runs away from Lions' Asa Jackson (30) during the second half of a game, in East Rutherford, N.J. on Dec. 18, 2016.
NFL
Report: NFL fined Odell Beckham Jr. for Sager-inspired cleats December 22, 2016 | 1:40 PM
Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith motions during the game against the Titans.
New England Patriots
Are potential AFC wild-card teams any threat to Patriots? December 22, 2016 | 12:23 PM
Manny Ramirez acknowledges the crowd Red Sox during a 10th-anniversary of the 2004 World Series championship team.
Boston Red Sox
Manny prepping for pro baseball comeback? December 22, 2016 | 11:58 AM
Just the foundation of the Pesky Pole sticks up in right field.
Boston Red Sox
Where is the Pesky Pole? December 22, 2016 | 10:50 AM
Elon's Steven Santa Ana (22) is tripped by Duke's Grayson Allen (3) during a game in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
College Sports
Duke suspends star player indefinitely December 22, 2016 | 9:40 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds onto the game ball after defeating the Broncos.
New England Patriots
Pats can clinch AFC top seed, home-field advantage vs. Jets December 21, 2016 | 10:19 PM
College Sports
The long, lonely fall of a Heisman Trophy winner December 21, 2016 | 6:49 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett rears back to pass during an NFL football team practice Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
New England Patriots
Patriots activate Jacoby Brissett off injured reserve December 21, 2016 | 6:38 PM
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a call during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against North Dakota, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 84-73. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
College Sports
Iowa walks off court without shaking hands with North Dakota December 21, 2016 | 6:20 PM
New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty (9) throws under pressure during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
NFL
Bryce Petty fully practices, expected to start for Jets at New England December 21, 2016 | 6:14 PM
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 17: Luke Kuechly #59 of the Carolina Panthers is carried off the field after an injury against the New Orleans Saints in the fourth quarter during the game at Bank of America Stadium on November 17, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
NFL
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: No plans to retire after 2nd concussion December 21, 2016 | 6:00 PM
Tom Brady completed just 50 percent of his passes against the Broncos and didn't throw a touchdown pass, but it was a performance to remember in other ways.
New England Patriots
Even on Tom Brady’s worst statistical days, he’s still the NFL MVP December 21, 2016 | 4:20 PM
Media
Sports Hub first, WEEI second in fall Nielsen Audio ratings December 21, 2016 | 11:29 AM
Ethiopia's silver medal winner Feyisa Lilesa, from left, Kenya's gold medal winner Eliud Kipchoge and United States' Galen Rupp, bronze medal winner, pose after the Rio 2016 Olympic marathon.
Boston Marathon
U.S. bronze medalist in Rio will run in 2017 Boston Marathon December 21, 2016 | 11:09 AM
This photo proved by the Scottsdale Police Department shows wide receiver Michael Floyd, who was arrested early Dec. 12, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz., on charges of driving under the influence and failure to obey a police officer.
New England Patriots
Video shows Michael Floyd’s arrest in Arizona December 21, 2016 | 10:36 AM
Patriots running back Dion Lewis breaks away from the Broncos' defensive line.
New England Patriots
Bookies, beware: The Patriots are king of the spread December 21, 2016 | 9:18 AM