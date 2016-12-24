Bill Belichick’s boat was represented during his press conference
Did you notice?
After his team overran the Jets 41-3 on Saturday, Bill Belichick arrived for his postgame press conference with a special sweatshirt.
As he addressed the media, Belichick was sporting a sweatshirt referencing his boat: “VI Rings.” It is named for the number of Super Bowl rings he has acquired during his coaching career:
And here’s a close-up of the boat reference, which he renamed after winning his fourth Super Bowl as coach of the Patriots in 2015:
