Bill Belichick’s boat was represented during his press conference

After his team overran the Jets 41-3 on Saturday, Bill Belichick arrived for his postgame press conference with a special sweatshirt.

As he addressed the media, Belichick was sporting a sweatshirt referencing his boat: “VI Rings.” It is named for the number of Super Bowl rings he has acquired during his coaching career:

Belichick wearing a “VI Rings” sweatshirt, the name of his boat pic.twitter.com/zyBqAYVz1V — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) December 24, 2016

And here’s a close-up of the boat reference, which he renamed after winning his fourth Super Bowl as coach of the Patriots in 2015: