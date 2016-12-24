Tom Brady pelts Jets with snowballs in ‘TB Times’
The illustration accurately depicted the real life game.
After annihilating the Jets on Saturday by a 41-3 scoreline, the latest from the “TB Times” translated the state of the Patriots’ competition against this particular AFC opponent into a winter activity everyone can relate to.
Posted to Tom Brady’s Facebook under the headline “Pats Win Christmas,” the illustration depicted the Patriots’ quarterback picking apart elf-dressed Jets players in a snowball fight:
