Tom Brady pelts Jets with snowballs in ‘TB Times’

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

After annihilating the Jets on Saturday by a 41-3 scoreline, the latest from the “TB Times” translated the state of the Patriots’ competition against this particular AFC opponent into a winter activity everyone can relate to.

Posted to Tom Brady’s Facebook under the headline “Pats Win Christmas,” the illustration depicted the Patriots’ quarterback picking apart elf-dressed Jets players in a snowball fight: