Watch Martellus Bennett climb the ladder to score against the Jets
It was Bennett's sixth touchdown catch of the year.
A week after celebrating the clinching of a playoff berth for the first time in his NFL career, Patriots tight end Martellus Bennet got right back to work against the Jets on Saturday.
Shaking free of the Jets’ coverage, Bennett hauled in his sixth touchdown catch of the season on a five-yard pass from Tom Brady. The leaping score gave the Patriots a 10-0 lead in the first quarter:
PERFECT pass from TB12.
And that body control from @MartysaurusRex?
💯 #Patriots #NYJvsNE https://t.co/edsH2PQKS2
— NFL (@NFL) December 24, 2016
