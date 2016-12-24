Watch Matt Lengel’s score a touchdown with his first career catch
A moment he will never forget.
Matt Lengel ensured the first catch of his NFL career was a memorable one against the Jets on Saturday.
The 25-year-old tight end caught a 18-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady in the second quarter, extending the Patriots’ lead to 20-0 over their AFC East counterparts. The score made Lengel the 64th different player to catch a touchdown pass from Brady in the quarterback’s career:
The very 1st catch of Matt Lengel's career?
It's a TOUCHDOWN from Tom Brady 🙌 #Patriots https://t.co/yTle0Fcfq0
— NFL (@NFL) December 24, 2016
