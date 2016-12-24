Watch Matt Lengel’s score a touchdown with his first career catch

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Matt Lengel ensured the first catch of his NFL career was a memorable one against the Jets on Saturday.

The 25-year-old tight end caught a 18-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady in the second quarter, extending the Patriots’ lead to 20-0 over their AFC East counterparts. The score made Lengel the 64th different player to catch a touchdown pass from Brady in the quarterback’s career:

