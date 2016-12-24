Watch Tom Brady’s perfectly weighted pass for another Patriots touchdown

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Tom Brady made the most of a Jets miscue at the end of the first half, throwing a picturesque touchdown pass to give the Patriots a commanding 27-0 lead at halftime on Saturday.

A pass interference call against New York handed New England an opportunity with under a minute to go in the second quarter. Brady connected with running back James White for a 25-yard touchdown: