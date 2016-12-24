Watch Tom Brady’s perfectly weighted pass for another Patriots touchdown
Flawless.
Tom Brady made the most of a Jets miscue at the end of the first half, throwing a picturesque touchdown pass to give the Patriots a commanding 27-0 lead at halftime on Saturday.
A pass interference call against New York handed New England an opportunity with under a minute to go in the second quarter. Brady connected with running back James White for a 25-yard touchdown:
