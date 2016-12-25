The Jets brought the gift of their incompetence to Foxborough for Christmas

Patriots defensive back Eric Rowe, left, intercepts a pass intended for Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall on Dec. 24, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass.
Patriots defensive back Eric Rowe, left, intercepts a pass intended for Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall on Dec. 24, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. –AP Photo/Elise Amendola
By
12:33 AM

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

COMMENTARY

It was laughable. Even considering the sad standards the New York Jets have set this season.

By the time the clock mercifully ran out on Christmas Eve, the New England Patriots had come up with a thorough, 41-3 trouncing of the Jets, a game that would have served as some level of embarrassment for a team if it weren’t a squad already with a litany of them to behold at the penultimate stage of what was a lost season.

“It’s inexcusable,” Jets head coach Todd Bowles said, one day after visiting the hospital with a kidney stone illness that left him questionable for the game. “When you start with four turnovers, plus we had a fumble, which makes it five. Then four more in the plus side of the field, you don’t give yourself a chance.”

Advertisement

Consider that by the time New York receiver Brandon Marshall left the game in the fourth quarter with a hip injury, he was tied as the Jets’ leading receiver with two.

Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler was the other player who caught two Jets passes.

“There’s nothing that correlates more to winning than turnovers,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said. “Number one is points, number two is turnovers. We were able to get them today and we were able to convert them to points. A missed field goal that they had, which isn’t a turnover but is kind of like a turnover, and then we were able to convert that as well. So you take those plays and that’s a huge chunk of the game.”

In fact, Jets quarterbacks managed to complete only eight passes the entire afternoon, all via the arm of Ryan Fitzpatrick, who relieved Bryce Petty after suffering an injury in the first half. The Patriots had three interceptions combined, along with a fumble recovery that Butler added to his pair of interceptions.

Just in case there was any lingering doubt, the Jets still suck. Merry Christmas.

“It was embarrassing, you guys are smart you saw the game it was just embarrassing,” Marshall said.

Advertisement

This is accurate.

“The effort was fine,” Bowles said. “We just didn’t play well.”

Bowles is correct. All except, the effort wasn’t fine.

Not in the least.

“There was never a lack of effort,” Jets linebacker David Harris said (There was). “Guys played hard out there, just didn’t play their smartest.”

By the time halftime came calling, the stands at Gillette Stadium were already emptying, fans looking to beat the traffic — or the outrage — in order to make Christmas Eve dinner in a more timely fashion. There was already no question about what the outcome would be. The Patriots led 27-0 after two quarters, which felt like dog years for all the Jets’ total ineptness.

But for all the implosion from the opponent, the Patriots’ win also said volumes about where they perceive themselves in the playoff picture. At 13-2, the Patriots are still sitting in the driver’s seat for the AFC’s No. 1 seed, a matter they failed to clinch on Saturday with the Oakland Raiders topping the Indianapolis Colts. If New England wins in Miami next weekend, they seal the deal with home-field advantage. It’s a fascinating Sunday, particularly since the Dolphins need the win to help secure their own wild card slot, while the Patriots could throw the game in order to keep the Denver Broncos out of the dance in exchange for the No. 2 seed.

That can’t be anywhere near the mindset, can it? Especially after the regret of not earning it a year ago? Especially after the swagger the Patriots came away from Denver with last Sunday evening?

Advertisement

“We won that game and we got on an airplane and we said, ‘Look, we’re finishing strong. We’re putting the pedal to the metal,’” Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (214 yards three touchdowns before handing off to Jimmy Garoppolo in the fourth quarter). “Last year we didn’t finish strong and we didn’t like the way that things ended. We need to keep playing well down the stretch. Different guys are contributing and all phases of the game are contributing. It’s been a lot of fun.”

“Thirteen wins is pretty good. We’ve got to try to finish strong though next week.”

In a perfect world, Garoppolo would have taken the start next weekend against the Dolphins, giving way to Jacoby Brissett. If by any chance the Patriots were winning in the fourth quarter with control over whether it was Denver or Miami in the postseason, Belichick would have pulled a drop kick or Doug Flutie-style extra point just to make sure things went the way he planned.

Belichick hasn’t yet revealed how he plans to approach next weekend, nor should anyone expect him to do so. The Patriots have already sealed the AFC East and a first-round playoff bye, with only one segment of the playoff trifecta left before the Patriots make their Super Bowl run next month.

“We were pretty focused on this week,” Brady said. “It was just a quick six games before these last two games and the schedule has been pretty tough. We have eight days before we play Miami, but I expect to go out there and try to be at my best.”

Maybe he will. The Dolphins have something to play for.

The Jets didn’t even have their own pride to salvage on Christmas Eve.

“Obviously all losses are tough but to come here and versus a team that if you don’t pay well, especially here and if you make mistakes they are going to embarrass you,” Fitzpatrick said. “So to get embarrassed the way we did today it is never fun. Not just as a football player, but as a man.”

The Jets are terrible. Truly, awful.

Happy Holidays.

TOPICS: New England Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from the Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo goes up for a basket next to Knicks center Tyson Chandler on Dec. 25, 2011.
Boston Celtics
5 memorable Christmas games for Celtics December 24, 2016 | 10:20 PM
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick's boat was represented during his press conference December 24, 2016 | 9:41 PM
Raiders quarterback David Carr throws a pass against the Titans.
NFL
Raiders QB suffers broken leg December 24, 2016 | 9:17 PM
Patriots running backs LeGarrette Blount (29) and Dion Lewis (33) pose as wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) walks off the field after defeating the Jets.
New England Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ 41-3 win over the Jets December 24, 2016 | 7:41 PM
FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on from the huddle during the first half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Patriots rolling, Jets faltering as regular season nears end December 24, 2016 | 6:28 PM
Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes in three quarters of work against the Jets.
New England Patriots
41 thoughts on the Patriots' dismantling of the Jets December 24, 2016 | 6:15 PM
Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes in three quarters of work against the Jets.
New England Patriots
Patriots close in on AFC top seed with 41-3 win over Jets December 24, 2016 | 4:14 PM
New England Patriots
Tom Brady pelts Jets with snowballs in 'TB Times' December 24, 2016 | 4:09 PM
FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: James White #28 of the New England Patriots scores a touchdown ahead of David Harris #52 of the New York Jets during the first half at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Watch Tom Brady's perfectly weighted pass for another Patriots touchdown December 24, 2016 | 3:37 PM
Foxborough, MA 12/24/16 Patriots Matt Lengel makes 18-yard touchdown in the second quarter. New England Patriots vs. New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
New England Patriots
Watch Matt Lengel's score a touchdown with his first career catch December 24, 2016 | 2:55 PM
Foxborough, MA 12/12/16 Patriots Tom Brady congratulates teammate Martellus Bennett after he made a touchdown in the third quarter. New England Patriots play against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. (Jim Davis/ Globe Staff)
New England Patriots
Watch Martellus Bennett climb the ladder to score against the Jets December 24, 2016 | 1:41 PM
NFL
Jets say Todd Bowles to coach from sideline vs Patriots December 24, 2016 | 12:06 PM
Meet Mac Daddy Santa.
Golf
Tiger's wild Christmas week has white Santa goatee, golf with Trump December 24, 2016 | 11:52 AM
Dont'a Hightower makes a tackle against the Ravens.
New England Patriots
Patriots inactives vs. Jets include Dont'a Hightower, Danny Amendola December 24, 2016 | 11:51 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during a game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 17, 2016.
New England Patriots
Live blog: Patriots-Jets updates from Gillette Stadium December 24, 2016 | 11:25 AM
A skier looks out over the White Mountains at Loon Mountain ski resort in November, 2016.
Skiing
New Hampshire ski areas are ready for the holiday week December 24, 2016 | 10:30 AM
NFL
Jets coach Todd Bowles rejoins team after medical scare December 24, 2016 | 9:11 AM
Carolina Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) celebrates his winning overtime goal with Boston Bruins goalie Anton Khudobin (35), Ryan Spooner (51) and David Backes (42) looking on during an NHL hockey game, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Boston Bruins
After 2-0 lead, Bruins lose to Hurricanes in overtime December 24, 2016 | 12:36 AM
NFL
Vikings' plane slides off Wisconsin runway, stuck for hours December 23, 2016 | 11:44 PM
BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 23: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder takes a shot over Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics during the second quarter at TD Garden on December 23, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Russell Westbrook's triple-double leads Thunder past Celtics 117-112 December 23, 2016 | 11:30 PM
Patriots defensive tackle Alan Branch plants Broncos running back Justin Forsett on Dec. 18, 2016 in Denver.
New England Patriots
Alan Branch still upset about false report on drug suspension December 23, 2016 | 6:02 PM
New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles watches from the sidelines during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
NFL
Jets coach Todd Bowles hospitalized, didn't travel with team December 23, 2016 | 5:40 PM
Frank Vatrano celebrates his goal with Bruins teammates against the Panthers on Dec. 22, 2016.
Boston Bruins
Bruins' weekly 3 stars: Welcome back, Frank Vatrano December 23, 2016 | 5:28 PM
Colts head coach Chuck Pagano talks with quarterback Andrew Luck.
New England Patriots
Here are four games Patriots fans need to keep an eye on December 23, 2016 | 5:13 PM
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) is tackled by Jets linebackers David Harris (52) and Darron Lee (50).
New England Patriots
Patriots’ keys to victory over the Jets December 23, 2016 | 5:07 PM
Tom Brady has led the Patriots to four straight wins since their last meeting with the Jets.
New England Patriots
Unconventional Preview: Patriots still have something to play for against Jets December 23, 2016 | 4:59 PM
New York Jets running back Matt Forte during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2016. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
NFL
Matt Forte is doubtful for Jets vs. Patriots December 23, 2016 | 3:55 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates a touchdown against the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 17, 2016.
New England Patriots
Patriots-Jets prediction roundup: Welcome to playoff scenario madness December 23, 2016 | 12:25 PM
Bob Neumeier has worked at CSN for seven years.
Media
Bob Neumeier, Sean McAdam to be let go by CSN December 23, 2016 | 11:39 AM
David Ortiz salutes the fans at Fenway Park after the loss in Game 3 of the 2016 ALDS to the Indians.
Sports News
The top 10 moments of 2016 in Boston sports December 23, 2016 | 10:52 AM