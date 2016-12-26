Bill Belichick isn’t giving much thought to resting starters

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Rest and relaxation won’t be on the Patriots agenda for this weekend’s trip to South Florida.

With playoff seedings – including the No. 1 seed in the AFC in New England’s case – still up for grabs, Bill Belichick’s troops will be preparing accordingly.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.