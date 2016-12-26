Bill Belichick isn’t giving much thought to resting starters
Rest and relaxation won’t be on the Patriots agenda for this weekend’s trip to South Florida.
With playoff seedings – including the No. 1 seed in the AFC in New England’s case – still up for grabs, Bill Belichick’s troops will be preparing accordingly.
Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.
Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.
Advertisement
Ski season updates, free from the Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.