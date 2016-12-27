After Saturday’s win, can the Patriots improve? Oh, yeah.

Jets' Buster Skrine tackles Patriots' Julian Edelman at Gillette Stadium.
Jets' Buster Skrine tackles Patriots' Julian Edelman at Gillette Stadium. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
By
The Boston Globe
9:53 AM

Safety Duron Harmon gave an entertaining quote Saturday following the Patriots’ 41-3 win over the Jets, about how Bill Belichick and the coaches will still find a way to pick out all of the team’s flaws in the film review.

“Oh, trust me — all the flaws,” Harmon said. “Flaws that we didn’t even know we had in the game. But they’re going to find them, and they’re going to make sure we learn from them.”

TOPICS: New England Patriots
