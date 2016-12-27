Here’s what will determine the Patriots’ seed for the playoffs

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

The Patriots will be either the No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs. Which one depends on the outcome of their game Sunday vs. Miami and perhaps the Raiders-Broncos game in Denver.

The Patriots-Dolphins game is at 1 p.m, while Raiders-Broncos is at 4:25.

Here’s a look at the scenarios.

