Morning sports update: Tom Brady says his favorite Christmas gift was from Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick talks with Tom Brady before a game against the Seahawks at Gillette Stadium on Nov. 13, 2016.
Bill Belichick talks with Tom Brady before a game against the Seahawks at Gillette Stadium on Nov. 13, 2016. –Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images
By
Boston.com Staff
11:37 AM

Tom Brady reveals the special Christmas gift Bill Belichick gave the Patriots, Boston College pulled out all the stops in the Quick Lane Bowl, and the Red Sox are reportedly eying a utility addition.

What was Tom Brady’s best Christmas present this year? “Coach [Bill] Belichick gave us the day off so that was probably the best thing,” Brady said. “To sit around and make breakfast for everybody and just kind of enjoy the morning.” [WEEI.com]

Boston College builds lead, holds off Maryland for 36-30 win: The Eagles (7-6) led by 16 at halftime, 23 points early in the third quarter and then had to force Maryland to turn the ball over on downs late in the game to seal their first bowl victory since beating Michigan State at the 2007 Champs Sports Bowl. [Boston.com]

Boston College converts trick play for a touchdown: Patrick Towles to Michael Walker to Jeff Smith, back to Patrick Towles for the touchdown. Perfectly drawn up and perfectly executed. [BC Interruption]

Red Sox consider deal for utility player Trevor Plouffe: The fit is logical. Plouffe, a 30-year-old right-handed hitter who has spent all of his career with the Minnesota Twins, would be a complement to both first baseman Mitch Moreland, a lefty, and switch-hitting third baseman Pablo Sandoval, who is stronger from the left side of the plate. [Boston Herald]

Green cuts into Rozier’s minutes and comes up big: In the first half of Boston’s 119-114 win over New York on Sunday, there was a Christmas Day sighting few expected: Gerald Green on the floor. And as the game wore on, it was just as noticeable that Terry Rozier did not play (coaches decision) for the first time this season. [CSNNE.com]

Manchester United fans sing ‘Last Christmas’ to honor George Michael: With the Red Devils leading 1-0 in the 70th minute, the fans at Old Trafford sang the Wham! hit “Last Christmas” in remembrance of the British star. [NESN.com]

