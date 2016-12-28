Bill Belichick had a surprisingly harsh explanation for why players end up on defense

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

In an expansive press conference by his own standards, Bill Belichick even offered a reason for why certain players end up on defense.

Coming at the end of a lengthy explanation as to how certain players end up at their specific positions, Belichick made an unusually direct assessment regarding those on the defensive side of the field:

I think most of the defensive players need to understand that the reason they don’t play offense is because they’re not good enough to play offense.

The quote came at the tail end of Belichick’s answer to a question about players who remain in the same position for their entire football careers. The Patriots coach explained that every player has encountered different (and specific) circumstances, both in high school and college. All of this helps to determine where a player ends up playing.

His closing statement about defensive players is interesting given that Belichick’s history is tied to being a defensive coach. Still, having coach players like Lawrence Taylor, Ty Law and numerous other standout athletes in his decades of being in the NFL, it’s probably safe to assume Belichick isn’t trying to slight defensive players too much.