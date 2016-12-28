Morning sports update: Giants’ Victor Cruz says the Patriots ‘don’t want to see us’

Giants receiver Victor Cruz got in some work before the Giants played the Patriots at MetLife Stadium.
Giants receiver Victor Cruz says the Patriots are scared of a third Super Bowl rematch. –John Minchillo
The Bruins lost, the Celtics won, and a longtime Patriots nemesis got fired from another NFL head coaching gig Tuesday.

Bruins come back from 3-0 deficit but lose to Blue Jackets: Even thoroughly outplaying the Blue Jackets isn’t good enough to get a victory in Columbus right now. (Boston.com)

Avery Bradley scores 23 for Celtics in 113-103 win over Grizzlies: Boston didn’t need overtime to beat Memphis for the second time in a week, although the Celtics may have felt like they went an extra round before finally putting away the Grizzlies. (Boston.com)

Victor Cruz on Giants-Patriots Super Bowl III: ‘They don’t want to see us’: Victor Cruz thinks the team up in New England wants nothing to do with a possible Giants-Pats III, which is conceivable now with both teams having clinched postseason berths for the first time since their second Super showdown five years ago. (New York Daily News)

Bills fire coach Rex Ryan ahead of last game of season: Rex Ryan’s inability to back up his boasts of building a bully — particularly on defense — in Buffalo led to the Bills firing their high-profile coach one game short of completing his second full season. (Boston.com)

A big move awaits Ante Zizic: The Croatian big man Ante Zizic, whom the Celtics selected with the 23rd pick of the June draft, will finish this season with the Turkish club Darussafaka Dogus, which competes in the highly competitive Euroleague. (Boston Globe)

Bedard: Hearing Josh McDaniels is ‘as good as gone’ Greg Bedard joins Felger and Mazz and explains that he is hearing the Josh McDaniels is ‘as good as gone’ next offseason to become a head coach somewhere in the NFL. (CSNNE)
Vince Wilfork’s son faces felony drug charge after Friendswood arrest: Wilfork, 19, was on the roster in 2016 for University of Houston, although he did not dress for any games, and previously played for the Friendswood High School Mustangs. (Houston Chronicle)

 

