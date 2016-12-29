Morning sports update: Devin McCourty says Patriots won’t rest vs. Dolphins

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

The Patriots continued preparations for their final regular season game this week, the same game they lost to the Dolphins a year ago.

Devin McCourty: ‘As a football team, there is no on-and-off switch’: New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty said something that resonated on Wednesday, and it highlights what seems to be the main difference between this year’s season finale against the Miami Dolphins compared to last year. (ESPN)

Bill Polian: ‘If I had a vote it would be 10 votes for Elliott’: The NFL MVP race is coming down to the last week of the season and really any one of about five players could win the award, including Tom Brady. (WEEI)

Healthy Celtics are eager for rematch with Cavaliers: Thursday night will bring the Celtics a new opportunity. This time they are whole, and they have been pretty good when they are whole. (Boston Globe)

Ranking the 22 AFC East coaches who have come and mostly gone during the Bill Belichick era: Joe Philbin? Perry Fewell? Jim Bates? Who are these guys? Rex Ryan? OK, heard of him … (Boston.com)

From Pedro to Sale: Ranking the Red Sox’ starting rotations of the past 20 years: The Red Sox will have a deep and talented group of starters in ’17. But how do they matchup the Pedro years and more? (Boston.com)

Celtics player power rankings: Gerald Green emerges as a factor: Isaiah Thomas earned Eastern Conference player of the week honors after scoring a career-high 44 points last Tuesday. (Boston.com)

Time to lower the expectations for Eduardo Rodriguez: It can never be simple and easy when it comes to the budding starting pitchers trying to bloom in the Red Sox organization, can it? In the case of Eduardo Rodriguez, it’s starting to look like a change in expectations might be in order.

(Boston Herald)