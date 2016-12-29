The mixed results of Patriots-Dolphins regular season finales in the Belichick era

Despite the era of dominance, late season Dolphins games have proven tricky.

Jermaine Wiggins runs with the ball during a Christmas Eve game against the Dolphins in 2000.
Jermaine Wiggins runs with the ball during a Christmas Eve game against the Dolphins in 2000. –Via Boston Globe
By
1:34 PM

In the Bill Belichick era, the Patriots have won the AFC East 14 times in 17 seasons. It’s a remarkable run of dominance. In that span, New England has enjoyed consistent superiority over its division rivals. Yet in one particular match-up, the Patriots have experienced unusually mixed results.

On six occasions since 2000, the Patriots have played the Dolphins in the regular season finale. In those games, Belichick’s team has been a relatively pedestrian 3-3. Of course, there’s important context in those results to take into account. And some memorable moments that Patriots fans might have forgotten.

Here’s a quick look back at the Dolphins-Patriots regular season finales from the Belichick era:

Dec. 24, 2000: Patriots 24, Dolphins 27

It’s a game that almost appears to belong in another era, since it pre-dates Tom Brady’s time as the Patriots’ starter, but the Christmas Eve loss to the Dolphins in 2000 does belong to the Belichick years. And fittingly, like so many games in the first Belichick season, it was a close loss.

Nine of New England’s 11 defeats in 2000 came by eight points or fewer. The Dolphins led in the game for a total of only two minutes and 19 seconds, but a costly Drew Bledsoe interception in the fourth quarter allowed Miami to drive for the game-winning field goal. It ended the year on a sour note, hardly portending any future greatness which, as it turned out, would arrive only a season later.

Dec. 29, 2002: Patriots 27, Dolphins 24 (OT)

A Week 17 playoff race in the AFC East has become a nearly forgotten concept, but as the regular season finale began, it saw the Dolphins, Jets and Patriots all locked in a tight race for the division title. If Miami won at Gillette Stadium (in its inaugural season), the Dolphins clinched the division. With Ricky Williams rolling, Miami leapt to leads of 14-0 and 21-7 in the first half. Yet in the second half, the Patriots defense tightened, and Belichick’s team chipped away at the deficit.

With just under three minutes to play, the Dolphins quizzically decided to pass three straight times at their own four-yard line. Each pass fell incomplete, and a terrible 23-yard punt gave the Patriots the ball in field goal range. Adam Vinatieri calmly drilled the tying 43-yard field goal. In overtime, another Vinatieri kick sealed the win, but a Jets victory over the Packers denied the Patriots the division and a playoff berth.

Jan. 1, 2006: Patriots 26, Dolphins 28

Since the Patriots had already clinched a playoff berth, Tom Brady played only the opening quarter of the game, leaving with the score tied at 7-7. Matt Cassel entered for the first substantive playing time of his career in the regular season. He responded with an up and down game (fumbling in his first drive, but directing a field goal drive to end the first half).

Cassel was sacked for a safety in the third quarter, a margin that would prove to be the difference in the game. Still, in a glimpse of what would come in 2008, Cassel remained calm and directed a Patriots comeback. The rookie quarterback threw two fourth quarter touchdowns, coming within a two-point conversion of sending the game into overtime. The most notable development in the game remains Doug Flutie’s drop kick, the first in a regular season game since 1941:

Jan. 2, 2011: Patriots 38, Dolphins 7

With the division locked up, it was another game in which Brady only played part of the contest. He was characteristically effective, leading four different scoring drives before giving way to backup Brian Hoyer. One highlight from the game came shortly before halftime, when Julian Edelman took a punt return 94 yards for a touchdown, essentially burying the Dolphins.

Even after Hoyer entered the game, the onslaught continued. Brandon Tate made a diving catch to complete a 42-yard touchdown pass as the Patriots ran up a 38-0 lead before Miami finally got on the board in the fourth quarter.

Dec. 30, 2012: Patriots 28, Dolphins 0

After starting the season 1-2, the Patriots rebounded by going 8-1 down the stretch, entering the finale against Miami at 11-4. Still in the midst of a race for a first round bye, Brady played the entirety of the game. It was the most straightforward of the games on this list, with New England amassing a comfortable 21-0 lead by halftime.

Sacking rookie quarterback Ryan Tannehill seven times, the Patriots were never significantly threatened. A fourth quarter touchdown toss from Brady to Rob Gronkowski capped off the shutout win.

Jan 3, 2016: Dolphins 20, Patriots 10

Somewhat surprisingly, it was the first regular season finale between the two teams to occur in Miami during the Belichick years, though the heat played a minute role. More of a factor were the numerous Patriots injuries, especially on offense.

Without Dion Lewis, LeGarrette Blount and Julian Edelman, the Patriots offense lacked its normal rhythm. Brady went 12-21 for only 134 yards passing, by far his lowest mark of the season. And Miami locked down Gronkowski, allowing the normally prolific tight end only two catches for 18 yards, despite being targeted seven times. The Patriots surrendered 10 points in the fourth quarter before belatedly sending Jimmy Garoppolo in to replace Brady. Garoppolo went four and out, ending the game. The disappointing loss left the Patriots 2-4 down the stretch.

TOPICS: New England Patriots
