A roundup of who the Patriots are taking in early NFL mock drafts

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

With college bowl season in full swing, many Patriots fans will have one eye on future NFL talent. Speculation around which players teams will select during the 2017 draft is already rampant.

And, inevitably, the mock drafts are here.

If Bill Belichick doesn’t trade away the Patriots first-round pick, the team will select toward the end of the 32-team order. Here’s who a few of the early mock drafts have New England selecting:

Bleacher Report (Dec. 30): Orlando Brown, Offensive tackle, Oklahoma.

CBS Sports (Dec. 29): Christian McCaffrey, Running back, Stanford.

Draft Wire, USA Today (Dec. 21): Christian McCaffrey, Running back, Stanford.

ESPN (Dec. 13): Christian McCaffrey, Running back, Stanford.

Pro Football Focus (December): Jonathan Wills, Defensive end, Kansas State.

Sporting News (Dec. 23): Jamal Adams, Safety, LSU.