Michael Floyd working to learn Patriots’ playbook

Patriots wide receiver Michael Floyd (14) catches a pass as Jets cornerback Juston Burris defends on Dec. 24, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass.
Patriots wide receiver Michael Floyd (14) catches a pass as Jets cornerback Juston Burris defends on Dec. 24, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. –AP Photo/Elise Amendola
5:05 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady says Michael Floyd’s fast-paced introduction to the New England offense is coming along well.

“He’s worked really hard to try to get up to speed,” the quarterback said Friday. “There’s a lot to make up, there’s a lot of time to try to make up, but he’s worked pretty hard at it. It’s been good to see his commitment and hopefully he can go out there and play confident, and like all of us, try to go get a win. ”

Floyd, picked up by the Patriots after the Cardinals released him following his DUI arrest in Arizona, caught one pass late in last week’s 41-3 blowout of the New York Jets. His contributions could increase Sunday in Miami, with rookie receiver Malcolm Mitchell questionable after missing practice all week with a knee injury, and Danny Amendola still out with an ankle sprain.

Brady said he could “definitely” feel Floyd’s experience factor after he arrived.

“I think that’s a big part of . we’ve had a lot of guys come here who have been veterans and played a lot of football and played in the NFL, and there’s a big part of that, too, that you’ve got to gain confidence in,” he said. “When you’re a rookie or a second-year player, there are a lot of guys who have been playing in the NFL for a long time.

“I think veteran players who know that they can play, they know the speed of the game, (and) they know how challenging it is on a week-to-week basis, so they know what efforts to put into it every week. That’s part of it.”

Floyd, who has been more than cooperative answering a steady stream of questions, has been putting in extra time with third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett. He thinks things are progressing.

“It’s going well,” he said Friday. “I’m getting more comfortable with the offense every single day, so that’s a good thing.”

There have been veteran receivers (think Joey Galloway and Chad Johnson) who have come to New England and failed to grasp the complicated playbook. Floyd seems to be doing OK.

“I think it’s a matter of putting in time,” he said. “I feel like I’m putting in time to learn this offense and that’s what I want to do; in order to be on the field you have to know what you’re doing out there. I think I’m doing that, putting myself in good position.”

Cornerback Malcolm Butler, who sees Floyd from the other side, said, “Obviously his size and speed and great athlete” stand out, but said Floyd came in and has been able to “keep his head down and try to do everything he’s told and learn the playbook.”

Asked about the difficulty picking up that playbook, Butler said, “You’ll do anything when you’re trying to keep a job, so it’s all worth it.”

Added Brady: “We just try to focus on the things that he’s confident in and we’re just trying to, I guess, speak the same language. That’s kind of what it comes down to.”

NOTES: Brady is still listed on the injury report as doubtful with a thigh injury but he’s playing and trying to end a personal three-game losing streak at Miami. Asked Friday if, rain and snow and sleet eliminated, he preferred playing in 35 or 75 degrees, he said, “Seventy-five is pretty good. We were out there today (in around 35), as you guys know – got that nice bubble we were all staring at, but none of us were in.” . Rookie CB/KR Cyrus Jones is also out of Sunday’s game after suffering a knee injury in practice earlier in the week.

___

TOPICS: New England Patriots
