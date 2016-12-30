Patriots-Dolphins prediction roundup: Who’s afraid of the big, bad Giants? Not New England

Tom Brady shouldn't be looking over his shoulder at the New York Giants.
Tom Brady shouldn't be looking over his shoulder at the New York Giants. –Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By
10:51 AM

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

COMMENTARY

Hell, bring on the Giants. Third time’s a charm.

We’re only on the doorstep of the NFL postseason, where the New England Patriots can claim home-field advantage with a win at Miami Sunday, but the water cooler talk has already shifted to the possibility of yet another showdown between the Patriots and New York Giants in the Super Bowl.

Shudder the thought? Nah.

“They don’t want to see us,” Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz told the Daily News. “I’m sure if you ask them (they’d say) they’d play anybody, they don’t care. I’m sure they don’t want to see us. That’s for sure.

Advertisement

“Oh man, you can’t even put it into words almost. For it to be round three, us and them in another epic Super Bowl showdown. It’d be for all the marbles. The third time is when, I mean they’ll have a lot riding on it, we will have a lot riding on it. It’ll just be one of those moments you (couldn’t) forget.”

According to Football Outsiders, there’s only a 3.1% chance the two teams will meet in Houston come February.

Too bad. Patriot fans should have relished the thought of a second rematch.

After all, what else could possibly happen a third time around against the Giants? How many miracle catches can really doom the Patriots? How many in-game coaching mistakes (Let Gostkowski kick) can Bill Belichick make? How many bad throws can Tom Brady make (ducks) with Wes Welker not on hand to take the heat?

Besides, don’t you think Brady, Belichick, and the Krafts would cherish the opportunity to enact their vengeance on Giants co-owner John Mara for his role in the Deflategate saga?

Sorry, Dallas, Seattle (you were fun, though), Atlanta, and Green Bay or Detroit. The Patriots might take you on, but there’s only one NFC team that New England has its sights set on with such a percolating anticipation.

Advertisement

This week’s picks:

Greg Cote, Miami Herald: Patriots 24, Dolphins 20. [Playoff impact: Medium. Both teams are in, but Patriots can clinch home-field throughout with win or Raiders loss, and Dolphins would move up to more favorable No. 5 seed with win if Chiefs lose.] Many readers have been kind enough to point out that I picked Dolphins to lose past two games, and was wrong both times. Well, as a public service, I’m picking them to lose again. You’re welcome! But this time I mean it. Pats beat Miami early in season with Jimmy Garoppolo. Now I’m supposed to think they won’t with Tom Brady? Yeah, I know, Brady has lost his past three starts in Miami. This I also know: New England’s defense has not allowed a touchdown in more than nine quarters. It is the balance and completeness at Bill Belichick’s command that makes Pats the Super Bowl favorite, not just Brady. Plus, Jay Ajayi has been limited this week by a sore shoulder. The betting line that opened at 7 1/2 and ballooned to double digits — that’s too big. But if you’re looking at this game as the Litmus test for whether Miami finally has caught up to its AFC East nemesis, the answer is, “Not yet.”

ESPN.com staff: All Pats.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Patriots 31, Dolphins 24. “Both teams will be playing for something in this one, which is rare this week. The Patriots are playing for the top seed, and they are the best team in football. Tom Brady will carve up the Miami secondary and lead the Patriots to the victory.”

Advertisement

CBS Sports staff: Four our of six pick the Dolphins (Miami +9.5).

FiveThirtyEight: Patriots with a 65 percent chance of winning.

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: Patriots 31, Dolphins 23. “Losing at Miami in Week 17 a year ago cost the Patriots the No. 1 seed and, eventually, a Super Bowl berth. Bill Belichick won’t let that happen again.”

Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk: Patriots 28, Dolphins 14. “The Patriots are playing to clinch home-field advantage while the Dolphins, with a wild card berth locked up, don’t have a lot to play for. That’s a recipe for New England to win easily.”

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston: Dolphins (+10). “The Patriots want to win this game, but the Dolphins also wouldn’t mind testing themselves before the playoffs begin. The Dolphins are good at home (6-1 overall and haven’t lost since Week 5), so 10 points in this situation is too many to pass up.”

USA Today staff: Patriots across the board.

Jimmy Kempski, Philly Voice: Patriots. “Both of these teams are in, with the Patriots having slightly more to play for. The Patri*ts still need this game to get home field advantage throughout the playoffs, while the Dolphins are playing for the right to face the crappy Texans instead of the Steelers in the first round, if they win and the Chiefs lose. I’ll take Deflatey McGee and Filmy McFilmerson to lock down home field advantage, where it is easier for them to cheat.”

MassLive staff: All Pats.

SB Nation staff: Seven out of nine pick the Patriots.

Elliot Harrison, NFL.com: Patriots 20, Dolphins 16. “Late-season games in Miami have not been a cakewalk for the Belichick Patriots, whether they have much to play for or not. New England lost down there in Week 17 last season — as well as in December of 2013. (Not to mention the Week 1 loss at Miami in 2014.) The Patriots clinch home-field throughout the playoffs with a win or a Raiders loss. The Dolphins will be the sixth seed … unless the pass rush gets to Tom Brady and the Chiefs falter in San Diego. This should be a tight ballgame, with the Dolphins trying keep their mojo heading into the postseason. But can the defense continue to play over its head? The concern: The Patriots running backs, specifically LeGarrette Blount, who is now one of just four running backs in the last five years to rush for over 1,000 yards and at least 15 touchdowns.”

Globe staff: Three out of five pick New England (Patriots -9.5).

It says here: Patriots 12, Dolphins 9.  Patriots will play like they want to win. Kind of. Either way, they will. Just don’t expect this one to go into the NFL Archives’ Hall of Fame anytime soon.

TOPICS: New England Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from the Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Pablo Sandoval played only three games in 2016 before needing shoulder surgery.
New England Patriots
Low blows: The worst moments in Boston sports during 2016 December 30, 2016 | 10:26 AM
Comcast SportsNet personalities Michael Felger (left) and Gary Tanguay in 2012.
Media
Controversial talking heads winning battle December 30, 2016 | 8:47 AM
Kevin Love, right, drives against Boston's Jonas Jerebko.
Boston Celtics
Morning sports update: Celtics 'not on Cleveland's level' December 30, 2016 | 8:31 AM
Tennis
Roger Federer says he hopes to play for 2 or 3 more years December 30, 2016 | 2:51 AM
Tennis
Serena Williams wins at love again; says 'yes' to engagement in poem December 30, 2016 | 12:57 AM
Boston Celtics
Irving's 32 lead Cavs -- and subpar LeBron -- past Celtics December 30, 2016 | 12:14 AM
Boston Bruins
Ryan Spooner scores twice in 3rd, Bruins beat Sabres 4-2 December 29, 2016 | 11:25 PM
Katie Lou Samuelson
College Sports
No. 1 Connecticut outlasts No. 4 Maryland 87-81 December 29, 2016 | 9:27 PM
Bill Belichick smiles while addressing the media for the first time as head coach of the Patriots in January, 2000.
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick's first Patriots press conference in 2000 looks bizarre in retrospect December 29, 2016 | 2:36 PM
Jermaine Wiggins runs with the ball during a Christmas Eve game against the Dolphins in 2000.
New England Patriots
The mixed results of Patriots-Dolphins regular season finales in the Belichick era December 29, 2016 | 1:34 PM
Jan. 3: Dolphins 20, Patriots 10 -- Needing one win to secure the AFC’s No. 1 seed, the Patriots fall to a Dolphins team that fired their head coach and are about to part with their interim one. Miami puts up 438 yards of total offense while holding New England to 196. An Andrew Franks field goal with less than two minutes remaining in the game puts the nail in the coffin for the Pats’ home field hopes.
New England Patriots
Patriots try to clinch playoff home-field advantage at Miami December 29, 2016 | 12:04 PM
A skier enjoys a champagne powder run at Wachusett.
Skiing
The 10 ski areas closest to Boston December 29, 2016 | 10:24 AM
Patriots free safety Devin McCourty faces reporters following a team practice, on Nov. 2, 2016.
New England Patriots
Devin McCourty says Patriots won't rest vs. Dolphins December 29, 2016 | 9:12 AM
The Cavaliers were able to keep the Celtics at arm's length during their last meeting.
Boston Celtics
Healthy Celtics are eager for rematch with Cavaliers December 29, 2016 | 8:48 AM
College Sports
Jim Christian going through process of trying to rebuild BC basketball December 29, 2016 | 8:37 AM
Gerald Green (right) gets a hand from teammate Amir Johnson (left) as well as the fans as he comes out of the game late in the fourth quarter.
Boston Celtics
Celtics player power rankings: Gerald Green emerges as a factor December 29, 2016 | 7:22 AM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots are 13-2 heading into Sunday's final regular-season game.
New England Patriots
Ranking the AFC East coaches during the Bill Belichick era December 29, 2016 | 6:42 AM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell listens to a reporter's question after the NFL football owners meeting in Irving, Texas on Dec. 14, 2016.
NFL
The good, the bad, the ugly of NFL 2016 December 29, 2016 | 5:00 AM
Boston Marathon
85-year-old marathoner is so fast that even scientists marvel December 28, 2016 | 8:29 PM
Malden Mayor Gary Christenson speaks during a press conference to announce an agreement to build a minor league ballpark on a former National Grid site in downtown Malden. Also seen are, from left, Malden Redevelopment Authority executive Director Stephen Wishoski, National Grid Massachusetts President Marcy Reed, Attorney General Martha Coakley, Congressman Ed Markey, and President of the Boston Baseball Field of Dreams Alex Bok.JOSH REYNOLDS FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE (Regional, dick)
MLB
In Malden, dream to build baseball stadium is still alive December 28, 2016 | 7:23 PM
Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez pitches against the Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Oct. 1, 2016.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox' Rodriguez ‘tweaks’ his knee in winter ball December 28, 2016 | 6:34 PM
NFL
NFL star suspended, entering drug treatment facility December 28, 2016 | 5:34 PM
A view of Sunday River ski resort in March, 2015 .
Skiing
Where to check ski conditions for every New England mountain December 28, 2016 | 2:19 PM
Bill Belichick rose to prominence as a defensive coach with the New York Giants from 1979-1991.
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick had a harsh explanation for why players end up on defense December 28, 2016 | 12:20 PM
College Sports
UConn hires Edsall to return as coach from NFL's Lions December 28, 2016 | 12:10 PM
Curt Schilling, Pedro Martinez, and Derek Lowe.
Boston Red Sox
From Pedro to Sale: Ranking the Red Sox' starting rotations of the past 20 years December 28, 2016 | 11:29 AM
A big Cam Newton fan met his hero.
College Sports
Cam Newton scores with visit to boy battling heart condition December 28, 2016 | 11:15 AM
Patriots defensive lineman Alan Branch (97) does dance moves during team warm-up before a game against the New York Jets, on Dec. 24, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots
High praise for Patriots’ Alan Branch December 28, 2016 | 10:22 AM
Gerald Green (right) gets a hand from teammate Amir Johnson (left) as well as the fans as he comes out of the game late in the fourth quarter.
Boston Celtics
This is why Gerald Green got another shot December 28, 2016 | 10:04 AM
New England Patriots
Giants' Victor Cruz says the Patriots 'don't want to see us' December 28, 2016 | 7:11 AM