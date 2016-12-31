Patriots’ keys to victory over the Dolphins

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman catches for a gain against the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. –Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

TV, radio: CBS, WBZ-FM (98.5)

When the Dolphins run

Jay Ajayi burst on the scene this season with some eye-opening and pad-popping performances. The 6-foot, 229-pounder has a rare blend of size, strength, and athleticism. Ajayi has a nice first step and will quickly jump-cut into openings before planting and accelerating into the second level. He has good vision and smooth moves past the line of scrimmage and can twist and turn his way through mazes and break off chunk yards. He has been nursing a shoulder injury for a while, but his level of play has not dropped off. There’s good depth behind Ajayi. Rookie Kenyan Drake was buried behind Derrick Henry at Alabama; otherwise he’d be a household name. Lean and muscular, Drake has quick feet, excellent lateral movement, and good physicality. Damien Williams is another muscular dude with good foot speed. But he lacks vision and patience, and will crash into his own guys on occasion. Center Anthony Steen is a converted guard who is high on effort but lacks athleticism. His upright style leaves him susceptible to getting knocked off his feet quickly. Right guard Jermon Bushrod (6-5, 320) has great size and strength, plus sneaky nimbleness. Rookie left guard Laremy Tunsil (6-5, 316), a converted tackle, is quick and strong. Alan Branch anchors New England’s run defense. He’s sturdy, stout, and surprisingly swift. Rookie linebacker Elandon Roberts has exceptional instincts and exceptional pop.

