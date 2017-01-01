David Ortiz annihilates tennis balls in a new commercial
"Just like that."
David Ortiz appears to be enjoying his retirement, though his search for a life after baseball continues to provide ample material for advertisers.
In a new commercial for TurboTax, Ortiz is portrayed as a tennis coach. Of course, his method of playing the game might not lend to the best results. As was the case in a JetBlue ad from 2016, Ortiz is shown using his legendary batting ability.
Red Sox fans will enjoy watching the recently retired designated hitter doing what he does best.
