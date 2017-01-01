David Ortiz annihilates tennis balls in a new commercial

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

David Ortiz appears to be enjoying his retirement, though his search for a life after baseball continues to provide ample material for advertisers.

In a new commercial for TurboTax, Ortiz is portrayed as a tennis coach. Of course, his method of playing the game might not lend to the best results. As was the case in a JetBlue ad from 2016, Ortiz is shown using his legendary batting ability.

Red Sox fans will enjoy watching the recently retired designated hitter doing what he does best.