Dont’a Hightower active for Patriots in season finale against Dolphins

Dont'a Hightower makes a tackle against the Ravens.
Dont'a Hightower makes a tackle against the Ravens. –Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
By
11:46 AM

Dont’a Hightower is ready to go for the Patriots against the Dolphins Sunday after being listed as questionable this week with a knee injury. Malcolm Mitchell is out. Here are the rest of today’s inactives.

TOPICS: New England Patriots
