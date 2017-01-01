Dont’a Hightower active for Patriots in season finale against Dolphins

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Dont’a Hightower is ready to go for the Patriots against the Dolphins Sunday after being listed as questionable this week with a knee injury. Malcolm Mitchell is out. Here are the rest of today’s inactives.

