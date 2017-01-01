Dont’a Hightower active for Patriots in season finale against Dolphins
Dont’a Hightower is ready to go for the Patriots against the Dolphins Sunday after being listed as questionable this week with a knee injury. Malcolm Mitchell is out. Here are the rest of today’s inactives.
#Patriots inactives. #NEvsMIA pic.twitter.com/YRPEamCdha
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 1, 2017
Dolphins inactives. #NEvsMIA pic.twitter.com/ioOG94bNTp
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 1, 2017
