Jonathan Kraft was not happy with the field conditions in Miami

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

How bad is field?? Re-seeding IT after warmups pic.twitter.com/LPoWZ7WXUS — Scott Zolak (@scottzolak) January 1, 2017

The Patriots took the field at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, but found the field conditions lacking less than 48 hours after the facility hosted the Orange Bowl.

Playing the Dolphins on Sunday (a 1 p.m. kickoff), Bill Belichick’s team discovered the state of the turf in Miami to be questionable. It was the second football game that Hard Rock Stadium played host to of the weekend, with Florida State and Michigan having battled in the Orange Bowl on Friday night.

Patriots president Jonathan Kraft voiced his displeasure with the state of the field in a pregame radio interview:

"This does not look like a Miami field usually looks," Patriots president Jonathan Kraft says of field conditions on @985TheSportsHub — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 1, 2017

And on New England’s opening drive, the issue became immediately apparent:

Edelman lost his footing on that run. Not what you want to see — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) January 1, 2017

Still, the turf problem failed to bottle up the Patriots’ drive, as it culminated in a Martellus Bennett touchdown.