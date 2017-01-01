Jonathan Kraft was not happy with the field conditions in Miami

The Patriots and Dolphins played less than 48 hours after the Orange Bowl.

By
1:30 PM

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

The Patriots took the field at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, but found the field conditions lacking less than 48 hours after the facility hosted the Orange Bowl.

Playing the Dolphins on Sunday (a 1 p.m. kickoff), Bill Belichick’s team discovered the state of the turf in Miami to be questionable. It was the second football game that Hard Rock Stadium played host to of the weekend, with Florida State and Michigan having battled in the Orange Bowl on Friday night.

Patriots president Jonathan Kraft voiced his displeasure with the state of the field in a pregame radio interview:

And on New England’s opening drive, the issue became immediately apparent:

Still, the turf problem failed to bottle up the Patriots’ drive, as it culminated in a Martellus Bennett touchdown.

Advertisement
TOPICS: New England Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from the Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Martellus Bennett catches a touchdown against the New York Jets in a December victory.
New England Patriots
Martellus Bennett's pregame music is probably not what you think January 1, 2017 | 1:04 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
New England Patriots
Live blog: Patriots-Dolphins game updates January 1, 2017 | 12:41 PM
Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)
Boston Bruins
Brad Marchand replies to Twitter user's homophobic slur January 1, 2017 | 12:10 PM
Dont'a Hightower makes a tackle against the Ravens.
New England Patriots
Dont'a Hightower active for Patriots in season finale against Dolphins January 1, 2017 | 11:46 AM
Sports News
Concussions on the brain: Pushing for more research on women January 1, 2017 | 7:36 AM
NBA
WNBA players were near site of Istanbul attack, coach says January 1, 2017 | 1:03 AM
Boston Bruins
Bruins top Sabres on Bergeron, Schaller goals December 31, 2016 | 5:00 PM
Fans reach out to Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) after a game against the Heat on Dec. 30, 2016, in Boston.
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas racked up franchise records and milestones in his 52-point performance December 31, 2016 | 11:03 AM
Bruins head coach Claude Julien looks up ice against the Panthers on Dec. 22, 2016 in Sunrise, Florida.
Boston Bruins
5 needs for the Bruins heading into 2017 December 31, 2016 | 10:43 AM
NFL
NFL playoff picture: AFC has its 6 teams; who will fill out NFC bracket? December 31, 2016 | 10:22 AM
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman catches for a gain against the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.
New England Patriots
Patriots’ keys to victory over the Dolphins December 31, 2016 | 7:00 AM
LeBron James (23) blocks a shot by Golden State's Andre Iguodala (9) during Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.
Sports News
Watch the top 10 sports highlights of 2016 December 31, 2016 | 7:00 AM
Sports News
Ronda Rousey is stopped 48 seconds into comeback December 31, 2016 | 3:03 AM
Jordan Cameron celebrates with Jake Stoneburner of the Miami Dolphins after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the game against the New England Patriots at Sun Life Stadium on January 3, 2016.
New England Patriots
Unconventional Preview: Preparing for another strange finale between the Patriots and Dolphins December 30, 2016 | 11:33 PM
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas scores 52 in Celtics' win over Heat December 30, 2016 | 10:15 PM
Jamal Adams of LSU makes a stop.
New England Patriots
A roundup of who the Patriots are taking in early NFL mock drafts December 30, 2016 | 5:47 PM
Patriots wide receiver Michael Floyd (14) catches a pass as Jets cornerback Juston Burris defends on Dec. 24, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots
Michael Floyd working to learn Patriots' playbook December 30, 2016 | 5:05 PM
College Sports
UConn finishes up 2016 surprisingly undefeated December 30, 2016 | 3:50 PM
Kevin Garnett and Kevin McHale shown together in 2013.
Boston Celtics
Kevin Garnett and Kevin McHale discussed post moves dressed as monks December 30, 2016 | 3:31 PM
Media
ESPN eyes better ratings for New Year's Eve college playoff December 30, 2016 | 2:19 PM
A measure of Sunday River's snowfall in the December 29th nor'easter.
Skiing
Here's how much snow New England ski areas got from the nor'easter December 30, 2016 | 11:43 AM
Tom Brady shouldn't be looking over his shoulder at the New York Giants.
New England Patriots
Who's afraid of the big, bad Giants? Not New England December 30, 2016 | 10:51 AM
Pablo Sandoval played only three games in 2016 before needing shoulder surgery.
New England Patriots
Low blows: The worst moments in Boston sports during 2016 December 30, 2016 | 10:26 AM
Comcast SportsNet personalities Michael Felger (left) and Gary Tanguay in 2012.
Media
Controversial talking heads winning battle December 30, 2016 | 8:47 AM
Kevin Love, right, drives against Boston's Jonas Jerebko.
Boston Celtics
Morning sports update: Celtics 'not on Cleveland's level' December 30, 2016 | 8:31 AM
Tennis
Roger Federer says he hopes to play for 2 or 3 more years December 30, 2016 | 2:51 AM
Tennis
Serena Williams wins at love again; says 'yes' to engagement in poem December 30, 2016 | 12:57 AM
Boston Celtics
Irving's 32 lead Cavs -- and subpar LeBron -- past Celtics December 30, 2016 | 12:14 AM
Boston Bruins
Ryan Spooner scores twice in 3rd, Bruins beat Sabres 4-2 December 29, 2016 | 11:25 PM
Katie Lou Samuelson
College Sports
No. 1 Connecticut outlasts No. 4 Maryland 87-81 December 29, 2016 | 9:27 PM