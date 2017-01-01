LeGarrette Blount calls Ndamukong Suh a ‘dirty player’

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

In describing his opinion of Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, LeGarrette Blount didn’t hold back.

“He’s a dirty player,” said Blount. “He’s always been a dirty player. He’s going to always be a dirty player. There’s no room in the game for that, and at some point in time, guys have to defend themselves.”

Blount, who ran for 51 yards and a touchdown against the Dolphins in the Patriots’ 35-14 win, also posited that Suh’s own teammates don’t like him. The two players got into a scuffle in the second half of the game, with Blount ripping Suh’s helmet off.

Here’s the full soundbite:

#Patriots 5th Quarter: @LG_Blount with some strong words about Ndamukong Suh. More tonight on Sports Final #WBZ pic.twitter.com/i9UElSMnW6 — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) January 1, 2017