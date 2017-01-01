LeGarrette Blount calls Ndamukong Suh a ‘dirty player’

"I don't even know if a lot of guys on that team like him."

LeGarrette Blount of the New England Patriots celebrates a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins.
LeGarrette Blount of the New England Patriots celebrates a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins. –Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
5:45 PM

In describing his opinion of Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, LeGarrette Blount didn’t hold back.

“He’s a dirty player,” said Blount. “He’s always been a dirty player. He’s going to always be a dirty player. There’s no room in the game for that, and at some point in time, guys have to defend themselves.”

Blount, who ran for 51 yards and a touchdown against the Dolphins in the Patriots’ 35-14 win, also posited that Suh’s own teammates don’t like him. The two players got into a scuffle in the second half of the game, with Blount ripping Suh’s helmet off.

Here’s the full soundbite:

TOPICS: New England Patriots
