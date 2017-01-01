LeGarrette Blount calls Ndamukong Suh a ‘dirty player’
"I don't even know if a lot of guys on that team like him."
In describing his opinion of Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, LeGarrette Blount didn’t hold back.
“He’s a dirty player,” said Blount. “He’s always been a dirty player. He’s going to always be a dirty player. There’s no room in the game for that, and at some point in time, guys have to defend themselves.”
Blount, who ran for 51 yards and a touchdown against the Dolphins in the Patriots’ 35-14 win, also posited that Suh’s own teammates don’t like him. The two players got into a scuffle in the second half of the game, with Blount ripping Suh’s helmet off.
Here’s the full soundbite:
#Patriots 5th Quarter: @LG_Blount with some strong words about Ndamukong Suh. More tonight on Sports Final #WBZ pic.twitter.com/i9UElSMnW6
— Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) January 1, 2017