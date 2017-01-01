Martellus Bennett’s pregame music is probably not what you think

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Martellus Bennett needs warm-up music like any other athlete, though his choice for the occasion might not fit into the traditional category.

Asked by a fan on Twitter what’s on his pregame playlist, Bennett gave a somewhat unorthodox answer:

John Williams Harry Potter score https://t.co/AzFc95D6PO — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) December 31, 2016

Of course, by his own standards, the John Williams score to Harry Potter might be completely orthodox. After all, this is the same Patriots player who referenced bacon 32 times in one recent soundbite. He’s not a typical NFL player in most regards.

Bennett is also atypical on the field, proving himself to be a valuable piece in the Patriots’ offense, both as a blocker and receiver. So far in the 2016 season, he has 52 receptions for 668 yards and six touchdowns.