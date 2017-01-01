Tom Brady is the Game of Thrones ‘Night King’ in latest ‘TB Times’

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

After leading the Patriots to a number one seed in the playoffs thanks to a 35-14 victory over the Dolphins on Sunday, Tom Brady appeared as an icy “Game of Thrones” character in the latest installment of the “TB Times.”

Showcased on his Facebook, Brady was portrayed as the “Night King” from the popular HBO show, with the title “Winter is Here.” With the regular season now finished, the playoffs are also here: