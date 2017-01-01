Watch Julian Edelman dash 77 yards for a touchdown after Michael Floyd’s block

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Sprinting in the open field, Julian Edelman got a little help from a fellow wide receiver. The result was a career-long touchdown on Sunday against the Dolphins.

Edelman caught a pass from Tom Brady on 3rd and 7 before turning and darting upfield. He might have been caught by Dolphins defender Tony Lippett, but Patriots receiver Michael Floyd destroyed Lippett with one of the impact blocks of the season.

Free to fly, Edelman ran 77 yards for a touchdown, making the score 27-14 in favor of New England:

Here’s Floyd’s block one more time: