Watch Michael Floyd stretch to score his first Patriots touchdown
The newest Patriot receiver powered through several defenders.
After joining the Patriots barely two weeks ago, Michael Floyd made his first touchdown catch with his new team on Sunday against the Dolphins.
Tom Brady found Floyd for the 14-yard score, doubling the Patriots’ lead. Floyd, at 6’2″ and 220 pounds, used his physicality to barrel into the end zone against several Miami defenders:
Send as many defenders as you want…
Michael Floyd WILL find the end zone. 💪 #Patriots https://t.co/bcwgyeMbtt
— NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2017
