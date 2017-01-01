Watch Michael Floyd stretch to score his first Patriots touchdown

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

After joining the Patriots barely two weeks ago, Michael Floyd made his first touchdown catch with his new team on Sunday against the Dolphins.

Tom Brady found Floyd for the 14-yard score, doubling the Patriots’ lead. Floyd, at 6’2″ and 220 pounds, used his physicality to barrel into the end zone against several Miami defenders:

Send as many defenders as you want… Michael Floyd WILL find the end zone. 💪 #Patriots https://t.co/bcwgyeMbtt — NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2017