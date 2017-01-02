Here’s the schedule for the NFL’s first two playoff weekends and what Patriots fans should watch for

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks up at the scoreboard, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
–Alan Diaz / AP
By
January 2, 2017

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Minutes after Week 17 officially wrapped up late Sunday night, the NFL revealed the schedule for the first two playoff weekends.

Having locked up the No.1 seed in the AFC, the New England Patriots (and their fans) get to sit back and enjoy their first-round bye, while the four lower-seeded teams in each conference battle it out.

Here’s what the wild-card weekend schedule looks like:

Saturday, January 7

4:35 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC — Oakland Raiders (5) at Houston Texans (4)

8:15 p.m. ET on NBC — Detroit Lions (6) at Seattle Seahawks (3)

Sunday, Jan. 8

1:05 p.m. ET on CBS — Miami (6) at Pittsburgh (3)

4:40 p.m. ET on FOX — New York Giants (5) at Green Bay Packers (4)

Advertisement

AFC byes: New England Patriots (1), Kansas City Chiefs (2)

NFC byes: Dallas Cowboys (1), Atlanta Falcons (2)

And here’s the preliminary schedule for the divisional round:

Saturday, Jan. 14

4:35 p.m. ET on FOX — Seattle/Green Bay/New York at Atlanta

8:15 p.m. ET on CBS — Houston/Oakland/Miami at New England

Sunday, Jan. 15

1:05 p.m. ET on NBC — Pittsburgh/Houston/Oakland at Kansas City

4:40 p.m. ET on FOX — Green Bay/New York/Detroit at Dallas

Matchup scenarios

As the AFC’s No. 1 seed, the Patriots have the luxury of playing the lowest-seeded first-round winner. And because of the NFL’s unfixed bracket, Patriots fans won’t know who is coming to Foxborough next Saturday night until the conclusion of the early afternoon game this Sunday in Pittsburgh.

If the third-seeded Steelers beat the visiting, sixth-seeded Dolphins, the Patriots will face the winner of the Raiders-Texans matchup. But if the Dolphins pull off a first-round upset, the Patriots will see their interdivisional rivals for a third time this year.

Regular season outcomes

Chiefs:

The Patriots and Chiefs did not face each other this season.

Steelers:

In Week 7, the Patriots played and beat an albeit Ben Roethlisberger-less Steelers team 27-16 at Heinz Field.

The only way the Patriots would play the Steelers again would be in the AFC championship game—if Pittsburgh holds off the Dolphins and goes on to beat the Chiefs in Kansas City the following week. However, barring further injuries, the Steelers are the only first-round AFC playoff team with their chosen starting quarterback healthy.

Advertisement

Texans: 

With Tom Brady still serving his Deflategate suspension and Jimmy Garoppolo injured, the Patriots started third-stringer Jacoby Brissett in their Week 3 matchup against the Texans—and won 27-0. The Texans recently benched quarterback Brock Osweiler, only to have Tom Savage knocked out of the team’s season finale. As of Monday evening, Savage’s playoff status is uncertain.

Raiders:

The Patriots have yet to play the Raiders this year. For most of the season the fifth-seeded AFC West team was on track to earn a first-round bye, but lost their final two games after quarterback Derek Carr broke his leg. The Raiders are now facing another decision, after third-string quarterback Connor Cook took over for injured backup Matt McGloin in Week 17.

Dolphins:

The Patriots seemingly handled the Dolphins with a degree of ease both home and away this season. At home in Week 2, the Patriots held on to win 31-24, despite losing then-starter Garoppolo with a shoulder injury. In their Week 17 rematch, Brady and the Patriots coasted to a 35-14 win against the Dolphins, who this time were without their own starting quarterback, Ryan Tannehill. Tannehill is currently not expected to return for the playoffs.

TOPICS: New England Patriots NFL
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from the Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
NFL
Bills owner explains why he fired Rex Ryan January 2, 2017 | 5:07 PM
Arizona Coyotes' Connor Murphy (5) is checked by Edmonton Oilers' Milan Lucic (27) on Nov. 27, 2016.
Boston Bruins
Bruins' week ahead: Connor McDavid and another Lucic reunion highlight busy slate January 2, 2017 | 4:38 PM
Foxborough, MA - 12/14/2016 - New England Patriots quarterbacks coach/offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels at today's walk through inside the team's indoor practice facility. McDaniels name has come up often regarding future head coaching opportunities. Patriots practice in Foxborough. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Jim McBride, Topic: 15Patriots Practice, LOID: 8.3.995617015.
New England Patriots
Jaguars, 49ers, Rams have reached out to Josh McDaniels January 2, 2017 | 4:31 PM
Bruins' Brad Marchand plays against the Blue Jackets on Dec. 27, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio.
Boston Bruins
Weekly 3 Stars: Bruins make headlines on and off the ice to end 2016 January 2, 2017 | 2:13 PM
College Sports
UConn still unanimous No. 1 in AP women's hoops poll January 2, 2017 | 1:10 PM
Miami Gardens, FL 1-1-17: Patriots quarterback Tom Brady pumps his fist after teammate LeGarrette Blount (not pictured) scored a fourth quarter touchdown that helped seal New England's victory that clinched home field advantage for the team throughout the AFC playoffs. The New England Patriots visited the Miami Dolphins in a regular season NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) reporter: mcbride topic: Patriots
New England Patriots
Playoff picture paints a run of dominance for the Patriots January 2, 2017 | 12:32 PM
NFL
Broncos coach Gary Kubiak officially steps down January 2, 2017 | 10:25 AM
Sports News
Auto-racing Massachusetts teen enjoys championship season on track January 2, 2017 | 9:30 AM
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacts on the bench after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Detroit. The Packers defeated the Lions 31-24. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
NFL
NFL wild card playoff schedule and matchups January 2, 2017 | 12:31 AM
San Francisco 49ers head coach Chip Kelly after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
NFL
49ers fire coach Chip Kelly January 1, 2017 | 10:14 PM
Chargers head coach Mike McCoy reacts during the second half of a game against the Chiefs on Sunday in San Diego.
NFL
Chargers fire coach Mike McCoy after 2nd last-place finish January 1, 2017 | 10:00 PM
Miami Gardens, FL 1-1-17: As he leaves the field following the victory, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (right) was greeted by a high five and a kiss from his girlfriend Linda Holliday (left). The New England Patriots visited the Miami Dolphins in a regular season NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) reporter: mcbride topic: Patriots
New England Patriots
5 reasons the Patriots took down the Dolphins January 1, 2017 | 6:08 PM
LeGarrette Blount of the New England Patriots celebrates a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins.
New England Patriots
LeGarrette Blount calls Ndamukong Suh a 'dirty player' January 1, 2017 | 5:45 PM
Julian Edelman had eight catches for 151 yards.
New England Patriots
35 takeaways from the Patriots' victory over the Dolphins January 1, 2017 | 5:39 PM
NHL
Equipment manager gets in game at goalie for Hurricanes January 1, 2017 | 4:48 PM
The TB Times after the Patriots' season finale win.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady is the 'Night King' in latest 'TB Times' January 1, 2017 | 4:45 PM
Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak waves as he walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Denver. The Broncos beat the Raiders 24-6. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
NFL
Gary Kubiak tells Broncos he's leaving for health reasons January 1, 2017 | 4:38 PM
Buffalo Bills interim coach Anthony Lynn looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
NFL
AP sources: Anthony Lynn front-runner to become Bills head coach January 1, 2017 | 4:30 PM
New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles, center, looks on after challenging a call during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
NFL
AP source: Jets keeping coach, GM for next season January 1, 2017 | 4:22 PM
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 01: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks downfield during the 1st quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 1, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Patriots clinch home-field throughout AFC playoffs by beating Dolphins January 1, 2017 | 4:10 PM
A protestor against the Dakota Access Pipeline repels from the catwalk in U.S. Bank Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Politics
Oil pipeline protesters unfurl huge banner at Vikings game January 1, 2017 | 3:50 PM
David Ortiz in the commercial for Turbo Tax.
New England Patriots
David Ortiz annihilates tennis balls in a new commercial January 1, 2017 | 3:50 PM
Julian Edelman had eight catches for 151 yards.
New England Patriots
Watch Julian Edelman dash 77 yards for a touchdown after Michael Floyd's block January 1, 2017 | 3:15 PM
Boston College guard Ky Bowman (0) looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse in Boston, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
College Sports
BC crushes Orange 96-81 behind Bowman's 30 points January 1, 2017 | 2:57 PM
Michael Floyd celebrates his touchdown, during the first half against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
New England Patriots
Watch Michael Floyd stretch to score his first Patriots touchdown January 1, 2017 | 2:07 PM
View of the field at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
New England Patriots
Jonathan Kraft was not happy with the field conditions in Miami January 1, 2017 | 1:30 PM
Martellus Bennett catches a touchdown against the New York Jets in a December victory.
New England Patriots
Martellus Bennett's pregame music is probably not what you think January 1, 2017 | 1:04 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Michael Floyd (14) celebrates his touchdown, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
New England Patriots
Live blog: Patriots-Dolphins game updates January 1, 2017 | 12:41 PM
Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)
Boston Bruins
Brad Marchand replies to Twitter user's homophobic slur January 1, 2017 | 12:10 PM
Dont'a Hightower makes a tackle against the Ravens.
New England Patriots
Dont'a Hightower active for Patriots in season finale against Dolphins January 1, 2017 | 11:46 AM