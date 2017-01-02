Jaguars, 49ers, Rams have reached out to Josh McDaniels about head coaching jobs
FOXBOROUGH — Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels appears to be in high demand, as a league source confirmed late Sunday that the Jaguars, 49ers, and Rams have reached out to McDaniels about their head coaching vacancies.
No formal interviews have been scheduled yet, but McDaniels would interview this weekend while the Patriots have a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs. NFL rules allow coaches whose teams have a bye this weekend to interview until the end of the wild card games on Sunday.
