Jaguars, 49ers, Rams have reached out to Josh McDaniels about head coaching jobs

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

FOXBOROUGH — Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels appears to be in high demand, as a league source confirmed late Sunday that the Jaguars, 49ers, and Rams have reached out to McDaniels about their head coaching vacancies.

No formal interviews have been scheduled yet, but McDaniels would interview this weekend while the Patriots have a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs. NFL rules allow coaches whose teams have a bye this weekend to interview until the end of the wild card games on Sunday.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.