Playoff picture paints a run of dominance for the Patriots

Miami Gardens, FL 1-1-17: Patriots quarterback Tom Brady pumps his fist after teammate LeGarrette Blount (not pictured) scored a fourth quarter touchdown that helped seal New England's victory that clinched home field advantage for the team throughout the AFC playoffs. The New England Patriots visited the Miami Dolphins in a regular season NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) reporter: mcbride topic: Patriots
Patriots' Tom Brady pumps his fist after teammate LeGarrette Blount scored a fourth-quarter touchdown against the Dolphins on Sunday. –Jim Davis / The Boston Globe
By
12:32 PM

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

COMMENTARY

Now that the field is set, there’s really only one conclusion that makes a decent synopsis of what we should expect during the NFL playoffs this month, particularly from the director chair perch of 1 Patriot Place, once again at the intersection of the road to the Super Bowl.

Everybody else is so, so screwed.

There are two ways to look at the six teams vying for the AFC Championship. One, is to suggest that maybe the Pittsburgh Steelers can institute a scare with their dynamic offense. The other, perhaps more realistic thesis, is to simply beckon the Patriots’ impending and swift stiff arm in anticipation of seeing what NFC team awaits them in Houston.

Advertisement

Nobody else is beating the New England Patriots.

In what turned out to be a complete 180 from their last trip to Miami, the Patriots smothered the sixth-seeded Dolphins, 35-14, in their regular-season finale Sunday afternoon, securing home-field advantage throughout the postseason. That’s a matter they failed to do entirely one year ago in the final game of the 2015 season, when Bill Belichick drew up consecutive game plans against the New York Jets and Dolphins that looked like they came from the back of a cereal box, thwarting any shot of playing the AFC title game at Foxborough — in lieu of Denver — in the process.

Not this time.

“I think we’ve proven we can deal with a lot of things over the course of the year,” Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said after playing (virtually) the entire game Sunday, throwing for 276 yards and three touchdowns. “Fourteen-and-two is a good place to be, it’s pretty sweet.”

Whereas last year led to back-to-back losses in the final two weeks of the season, 2016 delivered a pair of thorough beatdowns of AFC East opponents, with the Patriots beating the Jets and Dolphins by a combined score of 76-17. Even still, Sunday figured to be a bigger day for backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and company, particularly with a fragile turf surface at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium that played like it had just been shipped in from the clearance gardening rack at Grossman’s Bargain Outlet.

Advertisement

Instead, Brady played, and Patriots fans held their breath with every snap. Brady and the Patriots though held the hammer.

If you weren’t leaning toward any certainty that they’re going to roll through the conference playoffs, Sunday probably shifted your view.

It might have been the easy play to utilize Garoppolo and keep Brady out of harm’s way, only a fortnight before the Patriots’ first postseason game in the divisional round at Gillette Stadium. If the Patriots lost, or at the least, showed they didn’t care if they won or lost (rewind the calendar to January 3, 2016, for a fine example of this), they would have waited to see how the Oakland Raiders would fare in Denver, which ended up being not good, a 24-6 loss to the Broncos that leaves the Derek Carr-less unit as a wild card.

The Kansas City Chiefs, 37-27 winners over the San Diego Chargers, take the No. 2 seed instead, giving themselves a first-round bye awaiting an opponent from the muddled remains that are the Steelers, Houston Texans, Raiders, and Dolphins.

One of the Texans, Raiders, or Dolphins will be joining us on Route One in two weeks time.

None of them have any chance.

“Gotta keep grinding,” Belichick said. “Just keep getting better. There’s a lot of things we can still improve on. We’ll work on some of those this week, then we’ll find out who we play, and then we’ll start getting ready for whoever that team is. This team, we’ve got a good opportunity to work on some things, get better at some things we need to get better at. So we’ll try to use that time productively and do it. We have a good opportunity to work on some things.”

Advertisement

Just once, it’d be great to get Belichick in a completely honest mode. Maybe slip him some truth serum and ask him what he truly feels about his competition this year in the AFC. The Belichick at the podium would go on some yarn about how tremendously talented every team is and how well-coached (even the Chiefs) each franchise has become. “He’s a good football player,” he’d say. “He’s a tough coach,” he’d say.

The Belichick slapping down fives for a friendly wager at the billiards table would probably answer any inquisition about the upcoming competition with a knowing smirk with only a dash of cockiness.

It’s easy to be cocky when you’re seemingly covering for some personality subtraction. Belichick has no reason whatsoever to be cocky.

He’s got the best team. He knows it.

Everybody else does too now.

“This is a very physically and mentally tough team,” he said on Sunday. ”No question.”

He might has well have been talking about assumptions that the rest of the NFL is having about his team. No question.

It should be a fun weekend of wild card football, or the JV playoffs, before the Patriots arrive to the party and kick in the door. It will all soon be over after that.

But, yeah, maybe Pittsburgh.

You just keep telling yourself that.

TOPICS: New England Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from the Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Sports News
Auto-racing Massachusetts teen enjoys championship season on track January 2, 2017 | 9:30 AM
San Francisco 49ers head coach Chip Kelly after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
NFL
49ers fire coach Chip Kelly January 1, 2017 | 10:14 PM
Chargers head coach Mike McCoy reacts during the second half of a game against the Chiefs on Sunday in San Diego.
NFL
Chargers fire coach Mike McCoy after 2nd last-place finish January 1, 2017 | 10:00 PM
Miami Gardens, FL 1-1-17: As he leaves the field following the victory, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (right) was greeted by a high five and a kiss from his girlfriend Linda Holliday (left). The New England Patriots visited the Miami Dolphins in a regular season NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) reporter: mcbride topic: Patriots
New England Patriots
5 reasons the Patriots took down the Dolphins January 1, 2017 | 6:08 PM
LeGarrette Blount of the New England Patriots celebrates a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins.
New England Patriots
LeGarrette Blount calls Ndamukong Suh a 'dirty player' January 1, 2017 | 5:45 PM
Julian Edelman had eight catches for 151 yards.
New England Patriots
35 takeaways from the Patriots' victory over the Dolphins January 1, 2017 | 5:39 PM
NHL
Equipment manager gets in game at goalie for Hurricanes January 1, 2017 | 4:48 PM
The TB Times after the Patriots' season finale win.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady is the 'Night King' in latest 'TB Times' January 1, 2017 | 4:45 PM
Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak waves as he walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Denver. The Broncos beat the Raiders 24-6. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
NFL
Gary Kubiak tells Broncos he's leaving for health reasons January 1, 2017 | 4:38 PM
Buffalo Bills interim coach Anthony Lynn looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
NFL
AP sources: Anthony Lynn front-runner to become Bills head coach January 1, 2017 | 4:30 PM
New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles, center, looks on after challenging a call during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
NFL
AP source: Jets keeping coach, GM for next season January 1, 2017 | 4:22 PM
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 01: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks downfield during the 1st quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 1, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Patriots clinch home-field throughout AFC playoffs by beating Dolphins January 1, 2017 | 4:10 PM
A protestor against the Dakota Access Pipeline repels from the catwalk in U.S. Bank Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Politics
Oil pipeline protesters unfurl huge banner at Vikings game January 1, 2017 | 3:50 PM
David Ortiz in the commercial for Turbo Tax.
New England Patriots
David Ortiz annihilates tennis balls in a new commercial January 1, 2017 | 3:50 PM
Julian Edelman had eight catches for 151 yards.
New England Patriots
Watch Julian Edelman dash 77 yards for a touchdown after Michael Floyd's block January 1, 2017 | 3:15 PM
Boston College guard Ky Bowman (0) looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse in Boston, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
College Sports
BC crushes Orange 96-81 behind Bowman's 30 points January 1, 2017 | 2:57 PM
Michael Floyd celebrates his touchdown, during the first half against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
New England Patriots
Watch Michael Floyd stretch to score his first Patriots touchdown January 1, 2017 | 2:07 PM
View of the field at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
New England Patriots
Jonathan Kraft was not happy with the field conditions in Miami January 1, 2017 | 1:30 PM
Martellus Bennett catches a touchdown against the New York Jets in a December victory.
New England Patriots
Martellus Bennett's pregame music is probably not what you think January 1, 2017 | 1:04 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Michael Floyd (14) celebrates his touchdown, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
New England Patriots
Live blog: Patriots-Dolphins game updates January 1, 2017 | 12:41 PM
Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)
Boston Bruins
Brad Marchand replies to Twitter user's homophobic slur January 1, 2017 | 12:10 PM
Dont'a Hightower makes a tackle against the Ravens.
New England Patriots
Dont'a Hightower active for Patriots in season finale against Dolphins January 1, 2017 | 11:46 AM
Sports News
Concussions on the brain: Pushing for more research on women January 1, 2017 | 7:36 AM
NBA
WNBA players were near site of Istanbul attack, coach says January 1, 2017 | 1:03 AM
Boston Bruins
Bruins top Sabres on Bergeron, Schaller goals December 31, 2016 | 5:00 PM
Fans reach out to Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) after a game against the Heat on Dec. 30, 2016, in Boston.
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas racked up franchise records and milestones in his 52-point performance December 31, 2016 | 11:03 AM
Bruins head coach Claude Julien looks up ice against the Panthers on Dec. 22, 2016 in Sunrise, Florida.
Boston Bruins
5 needs for the Bruins heading into 2017 December 31, 2016 | 10:43 AM
NFL
NFL playoff picture: AFC has its 6 teams; who will fill out NFC bracket? December 31, 2016 | 10:22 AM
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman catches for a gain against the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.
New England Patriots
Patriots’ keys to victory over the Dolphins December 31, 2016 | 7:00 AM
LeBron James (23) blocks a shot by Golden State's Andre Iguodala (9) during Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.
Sports News
Watch the top 10 sports highlights of 2016 December 31, 2016 | 7:00 AM