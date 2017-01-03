10 individual plays that defined Patriots’ season

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

The Patriots closed the book on another successful regular season that saw them go 14-2, win the division, and secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

It wasn’t a run-of-the-mill season in Foxborough. For the first time in eight years, a quarterback — two, in fact — other than Tom Brady started a game while Brady served a suspension. A player viewed as a key defensive piece was traded away. Brady set the NFL’s record for quarterback wins. LeGarrette Blount and Rob Gronkowski set franchise records. Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Jacoby Brissett combined to set the record for fewest interceptions in a season. And the defense went from being questioned to leading the league in scoring (by a lot).

