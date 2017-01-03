NFL Power Rankings: Patriots finish regular season at No. 1 in AP poll

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) congratulates wide receiver Michael Floyd (14) after Floyd scored a touchdown, during the first half of an NFL football game against Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) congratulates wide receiver Michael Floyd (14) after a touchdown against the Dolphins on Jan. 1, 2017. –The Associated Press
By
SIMMI BUTTAR
AP,
3:39 PM

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

NEW YORK (AP) — Going into the playoffs, the New England Patriots are once again a strong favorite to reach the Super Bowl.

The Patriots finished the regular season with an NFL-best 14-2 record. Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs and will start their drive for their seventh Super Bowl appearance in Foxborough on Jan. 14.

The Patriots also finished the season as the unanimous choice for the top spot in the final AP Pro32 poll of the season, released Tuesday.

New England received all 12 first-place votes for 384 points from balloting by media members who regularly cover the NFL.

Advertisement

“The 14-2 Patriots own home-field advantage in the AFC,” said Rick Gosselin of The Dallas Morning News. “But does it really matter? New England was the only NFL team to go 8-0 on the road this season.”

Dallas and Kansas City remained at No. 2 and 3, respectively. Dallas has the top seed in the NFC.

“And now for the hard part. After a brilliant regular-season performance earns the Cowboys the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, they try and become the first team to win a Super Bowl with a rookie quarterback,” Newsday’s Bob Glauber said.

“But Dak Prescott doesn’t seem overwhelmed by the moment, and wunderkind running back Ezekiel Elliott looks ready to build on a spectacular regular-season performance.”

The Chiefs wrapped up the AFC West title and a first-round bye.

“What the Chiefs have done in four seasons under Andy Reid and John Dorsey should serve as a model for teams starting the rebuild process this offseason,” said Jenny Vrentas of The Monday Morning Quarterback. “Reid trusted Dorsey to build a deep roster; Dorsey trusted Reid to coach and develop their players. The result was steady forward progress and sweeping the toughest division in football.”

NFC South champion Atlanta and AFC North winner Pittsburgh both inched up, to No. 4 and 5, respectively.

Advertisement

“No one is talking about Matt Ryan or the Atlanta Falcons,” said Charean Williams of the Fort Worth Star Telegram. “Something tells me that’s just the way they like it.”

The Giants and Packers, who will meet on Sunday afternoon in Lambeau Field, tied for No. 6.

“Very hot right now, but banged-up on defense,” NBC’s Tony Dungy said of the Packers. “If they can handle the Giants, I could see them winning in Dallas.”

NFC West champ Seattle was No. 8 and hosts Detroit on Saturday night.

“Should have an easy time with Lions,” Fox Sports’ John Czarnecki said of the Seahawks.

The Raiders dropped five spots to No. 9 and may have to use Connor Cook at quarterback in their wild-card game against the Texans on Saturday.

Miami remained at No. 10 as the Dolphins go to Heinz Field and face the Steelers on Sunday.

Denver, which missed the playoffs and needs a coach after Gary Kubiak resigned for health reasons, finished No. 13.

“Went from 7-3 on their bye week to 9-7 and out of the playoffs,” ESPN.com’s Jeff Legwold said. “They lost an eight-point lead with three minutes to play in Denver against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12 and weren’t the same since.

“Now Gary Kubiak has retired and they enter the offseason with huge questions in the offensive line and in need of a head coach.”

Carolina, the Broncos’ opponent in Super Bowl 50, finished No. 24.

“Cam Newton and the shell-shocked Panthers looked like they never recovered from that Super Bowl loss to Denver,” said Ira Kaufman of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Advertisement

Cincinnati, which won the AFC North last season, failed to qualify for the first time in six seasons and was at No. 25. And the Bengals’ division rival, the Browns, were 1-15 and last in the poll.

But the Browns finished first for the NFL draft, where they will have the No. 1 overall pick in the spring.

“Have enough draft picks and cap space to acquire some talented young players,” Dungy said. “But if they don’t find a QB it won’t help.”

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

TOPICS: New England Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from the Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Tom Brady leaves the field after the Patriots defeated the Jets 41-3 at Gillette Stadium.
New England Patriots
Ageless Tom Brady leads hot Patriots team into playoffs January 3, 2017 | 3:28 PM
Steve Smith is tackled by a swarming Patriots defense.
New England Patriots
Steve Smith compared playing the Patriots to 'Little Giants' January 3, 2017 | 3:02 PM
NFL
Jets offensive coordinator Chan Gailey retires, 5 assistants let go January 3, 2017 | 1:56 PM
High School Sports
Football players settle hazing case over 'No Gay Thursday' January 3, 2017 | 1:48 PM
NFL
Osweiler to start for Texans against Raiders January 3, 2017 | 12:39 PM
Michael Floyd blocks Miami defender Tony Lippett, springing Julian Edelman free for a touchdown gallop.
New England Patriots
Julian Edelman's 'Regulate' tribute to Michael Floyd's devastating block January 3, 2017 | 11:58 AM
NFL
Bengals' Pacman Jones jailed over Cincinnati confrontation January 3, 2017 | 9:38 AM
Commissioner Roger Goodell's punishments haven't slowed down the Patriots this season.
New England Patriots
Thank you, Roger Goodell January 3, 2017 | 9:36 AM
Skiing
Shiffrin skies out in 1st run, misses World Cup slalom record January 3, 2017 | 9:24 AM
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) celebrates against the Heat on Dec. 30, 2016, in Boston.
Boston Celtics
Celtics player power rankings: Isaiah Thomas secures a spot in franchise history January 3, 2017 | 8:58 AM
Mookie may not have won MVP, but he did win a Silver Slugger and Gold Glove.
Boston Red Sox
What does 2017 have in store for the Red Sox? Here are a few predictions January 3, 2017 | 8:07 AM
Celtics center Tyler Zeller (L) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward Mike Muscala.
Boston Celtics
Marcus Smart, Tyler Zeller hospitalized with ailments January 3, 2017 | 7:36 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady pumps his fist after teammate LeGarrette Blount (not pictured) scored a fourth-quarter touchdown that helped seal New England's victory that clinched home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.
New England Patriots
The statistical case for Tom Brady as 2016 NFL MVP January 3, 2017 | 6:00 AM
Shea McClellin's leap over the line vs. the Ravens resulted in a blocked field goal attempt.
New England Patriots
10 individual plays that defined Patriots’ season January 3, 2017 | 5:00 AM
The Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.
MLB
Hall of Fame voters soften stance on stars of steroids era January 3, 2017 | 5:00 AM
New Jersey Devils' Sergey Kalinin celebrates his goal as Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask and Austin Czarnik (27) look on during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Newark, N.J. The Devils defeated the Bruins 3-0. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Boston Bruins
Bruins fall 3-0 to Cory Schneider, Devils January 2, 2017 | 11:20 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks up at the scoreboard, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
New England Patriots
Here's the schedule for the NFL's first two playoff weekends January 2, 2017 | 10:36 PM
FILE - In a Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016 file photo, Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan talks to reporters after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills annoounced Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, that they have fired coach Rex Ryan ahead of their last game of the season after he failed to lead Buffalo to the playoffs. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
NFL
Bills owner explains why he fired Rex Ryan January 2, 2017 | 5:07 PM
Arizona Coyotes' Connor Murphy (5) is checked by Edmonton Oilers' Milan Lucic (27) on Nov. 27, 2016.
Boston Bruins
Bruins' week ahead: Connor McDavid and another Lucic reunion January 2, 2017 | 4:38 PM
Foxborough, MA - 12/14/2016 - New England Patriots quarterbacks coach/offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels at today's walk through inside the team's indoor practice facility. McDaniels name has come up often regarding future head coaching opportunities. Patriots practice in Foxborough. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Jim McBride, Topic: 15Patriots Practice, LOID: 8.3.995617015.
New England Patriots
Josh McDaniels, Matt Patricia being pursued for head coaching jobs January 2, 2017 | 4:31 PM
Bruins' Brad Marchand plays against the Blue Jackets on Dec. 27, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio.
Boston Bruins
Weekly 3 Stars: Bruins make headlines on and off the ice to end 2016 January 2, 2017 | 2:13 PM
College Sports
UConn still unanimous No. 1 in AP women's hoops poll January 2, 2017 | 1:10 PM
Miami Gardens, FL 1-1-17: Patriots quarterback Tom Brady pumps his fist after teammate LeGarrette Blount (not pictured) scored a fourth quarter touchdown that helped seal New England's victory that clinched home field advantage for the team throughout the AFC playoffs. The New England Patriots visited the Miami Dolphins in a regular season NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) reporter: mcbride topic: Patriots
New England Patriots
Playoff picture paints a run of dominance for the Patriots January 2, 2017 | 12:32 PM
NFL
Broncos coach Gary Kubiak officially steps down January 2, 2017 | 10:25 AM
Sports News
Auto-racing Massachusetts teen enjoys championship season on track January 2, 2017 | 9:30 AM
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacts on the bench after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Detroit. The Packers defeated the Lions 31-24. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
NFL
NFL wild card playoff schedule and matchups January 2, 2017 | 12:31 AM
San Francisco 49ers head coach Chip Kelly after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
NFL
49ers fire coach Chip Kelly January 1, 2017 | 10:14 PM
Chargers head coach Mike McCoy reacts during the second half of a game against the Chiefs on Sunday in San Diego.
NFL
Chargers fire coach Mike McCoy after 2nd last-place finish January 1, 2017 | 10:00 PM
Miami Gardens, FL 1-1-17: As he leaves the field following the victory, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (right) was greeted by a high five and a kiss from his girlfriend Linda Holliday (left). The New England Patriots visited the Miami Dolphins in a regular season NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) reporter: mcbride topic: Patriots
New England Patriots
5 reasons the Patriots took down the Dolphins January 1, 2017 | 6:08 PM
LeGarrette Blount of the New England Patriots celebrates a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins.
New England Patriots
LeGarrette Blount calls Ndamukong Suh a 'dirty player' January 1, 2017 | 5:45 PM