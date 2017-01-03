Josh McDaniels to interview for three head jobs Saturday

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

The Patriots’ players will be off this weekend with a bye in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs. But the assistant coaches will be plenty busy.

After passing on head coaching interviews last January, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has officially scheduled interviews Saturday in Foxborough with the Rams, Jaguars and 49ers for their head coaching vacancies, a league source confirmed to the Globe.

