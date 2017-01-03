Julian Edelman’s ‘Regulate’ tribute to Michael Floyd’s devastating block

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Julian Edelman scored a career-long touchdown on Sunday against the Dolphins, but it might have never happened without one of the biggest blocks of the year.

Racing free of the Miami defense, Edelman was being chased by Dolphins defender Tony Lippett until the latter was decked by fellow Patriots receiver Michael Floyd. Edelman then ran clear for a 77-yard score.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Edelman gave Floyd’s block the video treatment, adding Warren G’s “Regulate” as the soundtrack: