Steve Smith compared playing the Patriots to ‘Little Giants’
"I hate to admit it, but the New England Patriots staff seems to have it all together."
Steve Smith gave the Patriots high praise during an ESPN interview on Tuesday, comparing Bill Belichick’s team to Kevin O’Shea’s Cowboys in “Little Giants“.
Speaking on morning radio show “Mike & Mike”, the recently retired Ravens receiver offered analysis about how well prepared the Patriots normally are.
“I hate to admit it, but the New England Patriots staff seems to have it all together,” said Smith. “[The] scouting department, they know what you’re doing.”
Smith then compared the Patriots’ defensive knowledge to a scene from the 1994 movie, “Little Giants”.
Here’s the full soundbite:
