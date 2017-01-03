Thank you, Roger Goodell

Tom Brady’s suspension was the best thing that could’ve happened to the 2016 Patriots.

Commissioner Roger Goodell's punishments haven't slowed down the Patriots this season.
Commissioner Roger Goodell's punishments haven't slowed down the Patriots this season. –AP
By
Rich Levine
9:36 AM

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

COMMENTARY

Commissioner Goodell: Good day and Happy New Year, sir.

This letter is a bit overdue, but you know how it is around the holidays. Nothing gets done. But with 2017 upon us and everyone striving to be the best version of themselves, this seems like a good time – even better, the right time – to finally say thank you.

Seriously.

Thank you.

First of all, thank you for helping Tom Brady stay safe this year.

It’s not just that you had him sit out those four games, but we also shouldn’t downplay that achievement. Do you realize how hard it is to keep Tom Brady off the field? Seventeen years and so far only you and Bernard Pollard cracked the code. You’re a powerful man, Roger. Don’t let anyone tell you differently. Brady fought like hell but you stood your ground and thank god, because those four games had disaster written all over them.

Advertisement

Week 1 in Arizona?

The Cardinals stunk this year but they hit the snot out of quarterbacks. They finished with the second-most sacks in the NFL.

Week 2 against Miami?

You know how the Dolphins do it, Roger. You saw what they did to Jimmy Garoppolo. They slammed his shoulder into the turf and that might’ve been Brady if not for you.

Week 3 on a short week against JJ Watt, followed by a Week 4 battle with the Bills?

Denver was the only AFC team with more sacks than Buffalo this year. Win or lose, Rex Ryan always had something special for the Pats. Brady destroyed the Bills in Week 8 but was still sacked a season-high four times.

So again, it’s not only that you kept Brady out of harm’s way for four games, but that those were four really treacherous games played over an inhuman 22-day stretch. That’s crazy, Roger! Who knows how Brady might have felt after that, or the domino effect it would’ve triggered. But thanks to you, instead spending September with his face smashed into Ndamukong Suh’s armpit, Brady charged his motor, cleansed his soul and sunbathed nude in Italy.

Thank you.

Thank you for forcing the Pats to commit to the run. Thank you for leaving them with no choice but to build a game plan that protected their young quarterbacks and leaned on LeGarrette Blount to the point where they unlocked a whole new level of LeGarrette Blount.

Advertisement

Who knew he had this in him, Roger? You must’ve, you little sneak. Either way, two years ago the Pats ran the ball 438 times for 1,727 yards on their way to a Super Bowl. Last year they ran 383 times for 1404 yards. This year they hopped back on the horse and ran 453 times for 1752 yards – and sure, there might be more to it than Brady’s absence, but no one appreciates manipulated data quite like you, Roger. This is a tribute to you. Especially because you not only inspired the running game but also the defense. You threw them to the wolves and demanded they carry an extra load while simultaneously figuring out who they are. You pushed the whole organization to look in the mirror, consider life without Brady, and become a better, more well-rounded team.

Thank you.

Roger, thank you for giving the Pats an opportunity to see what they have in Jimmy Garoppolo. What a luxury! Best-case scenario, now they can flip Jimmy for at least a first-round pick. That wasn’t happening without September’s audition. Worst case scenario, for the first time in a long time, there’s a sense that losing Brady wouldn’t necessarily mean a lost season. There’s a sense, no matter the situation, that Garoppolo could pop into that huddle and command the confidence and respect of the guys around him. He earned that because you allowed him to. You made him earn it.

Thank you.

Thank you for everything—and listen, this must be weird because New England’s obviously been pretty harsh on you over the last few years. You were accused of so many horrible things. It was said this whole DeflateGate saga was done intentionally to hurt the Pats, and/or to help your reputation with the rest of the league, and/or to silence the insecurities that threaten your throbbing ego. You took the hits like a champ, though. You sat straight faced and emotionless, and like a broken record told New England they were wrong. That this suspension was the right thing to do.

Advertisement

And guess what?

You were right.

Four months later, with another 14-win season in the bag and two home games standing between another trip to the Super Bowl, there’s no doubt Tom Brady’s suspension was the best thing that could’ve happened to the 2016 Patriots.

It brought them together on a level that wouldn’t otherwise exist.

It tested them in ways they wouldn’t have otherwise been tested.It could have sunk them but it made them stronger and provided an opportunity to write a letter like this, in a tone that makes Patriots haters hate the Patriots even more.

So thank you, Roger.

If you’re lucky, maybe Tom will tell you that himself on the podium in Houston.

TOPICS: New England Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from the Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) celebrates against the Heat on Dec. 30, 2016, in Boston.
Boston Celtics
Celtics player power rankings: Isaiah Thomas secures a spot in franchise history January 3, 2017 | 8:58 AM
Mookie may not have won MVP, but he did win a Silver Slugger and Gold Glove.
Boston Red Sox
What does 2017 have in store for the Red Sox? Here are a few predictions January 3, 2017 | 8:07 AM
Celtics center Tyler Zeller (L) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward Mike Muscala.
Boston Celtics
Marcus Smart, Tyler Zeller hospitalized with ailments January 3, 2017 | 7:36 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady pumps his fist after teammate LeGarrette Blount (not pictured) scored a fourth-quarter touchdown that helped seal New England's victory that clinched home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.
New England Patriots
The statistical case for Tom Brady as 2016 NFL MVP January 3, 2017 | 6:00 AM
Shea McClellin's leap over the line vs. the Ravens resulted in a blocked field goal attempt.
New England Patriots
10 individual plays that defined Patriots’ season January 3, 2017 | 5:00 AM
The Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.
MLB
Hall of Fame voters soften stance on stars of steroids era January 3, 2017 | 5:00 AM
New Jersey Devils' Sergey Kalinin celebrates his goal as Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask and Austin Czarnik (27) look on during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Newark, N.J. The Devils defeated the Bruins 3-0. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Boston Bruins
Bruins fall 3-0 to Cory Schneider, Devils January 2, 2017 | 11:20 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks up at the scoreboard, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
New England Patriots
Here's the schedule for the NFL's first two playoff weekends January 2, 2017 | 10:36 PM
FILE - In a Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016 file photo, Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan talks to reporters after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills annoounced Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, that they have fired coach Rex Ryan ahead of their last game of the season after he failed to lead Buffalo to the playoffs. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
NFL
Bills owner explains why he fired Rex Ryan January 2, 2017 | 5:07 PM
Arizona Coyotes' Connor Murphy (5) is checked by Edmonton Oilers' Milan Lucic (27) on Nov. 27, 2016.
Boston Bruins
Bruins' week ahead: Connor McDavid and another Lucic reunion January 2, 2017 | 4:38 PM
Foxborough, MA - 12/14/2016 - New England Patriots quarterbacks coach/offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels at today's walk through inside the team's indoor practice facility. McDaniels name has come up often regarding future head coaching opportunities. Patriots practice in Foxborough. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Jim McBride, Topic: 15Patriots Practice, LOID: 8.3.995617015.
New England Patriots
Josh McDaniels, Matt Patricia being pursued for head coaching jobs January 2, 2017 | 4:31 PM
Bruins' Brad Marchand plays against the Blue Jackets on Dec. 27, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio.
Boston Bruins
Weekly 3 Stars: Bruins make headlines on and off the ice to end 2016 January 2, 2017 | 2:13 PM
College Sports
UConn still unanimous No. 1 in AP women's hoops poll January 2, 2017 | 1:10 PM
Miami Gardens, FL 1-1-17: Patriots quarterback Tom Brady pumps his fist after teammate LeGarrette Blount (not pictured) scored a fourth quarter touchdown that helped seal New England's victory that clinched home field advantage for the team throughout the AFC playoffs. The New England Patriots visited the Miami Dolphins in a regular season NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) reporter: mcbride topic: Patriots
New England Patriots
Playoff picture paints a run of dominance for the Patriots January 2, 2017 | 12:32 PM
NFL
Broncos coach Gary Kubiak officially steps down January 2, 2017 | 10:25 AM
Sports News
Auto-racing Massachusetts teen enjoys championship season on track January 2, 2017 | 9:30 AM
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacts on the bench after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Detroit. The Packers defeated the Lions 31-24. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
NFL
NFL wild card playoff schedule and matchups January 2, 2017 | 12:31 AM
San Francisco 49ers head coach Chip Kelly after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
NFL
49ers fire coach Chip Kelly January 1, 2017 | 10:14 PM
Chargers head coach Mike McCoy reacts during the second half of a game against the Chiefs on Sunday in San Diego.
NFL
Chargers fire coach Mike McCoy after 2nd last-place finish January 1, 2017 | 10:00 PM
Miami Gardens, FL 1-1-17: As he leaves the field following the victory, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (right) was greeted by a high five and a kiss from his girlfriend Linda Holliday (left). The New England Patriots visited the Miami Dolphins in a regular season NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) reporter: mcbride topic: Patriots
New England Patriots
5 reasons the Patriots took down the Dolphins January 1, 2017 | 6:08 PM
LeGarrette Blount of the New England Patriots celebrates a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins.
New England Patriots
LeGarrette Blount calls Ndamukong Suh a 'dirty player' January 1, 2017 | 5:45 PM
Julian Edelman had eight catches for 151 yards.
New England Patriots
35 takeaways from the Patriots' victory over the Dolphins January 1, 2017 | 5:39 PM
NHL
Equipment manager gets in game at goalie for Hurricanes January 1, 2017 | 4:48 PM
The TB Times after the Patriots' season finale win.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady is the 'Night King' in latest 'TB Times' January 1, 2017 | 4:45 PM
Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak waves as he walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Denver. The Broncos beat the Raiders 24-6. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
NFL
Gary Kubiak tells Broncos he's leaving for health reasons January 1, 2017 | 4:38 PM
Buffalo Bills interim coach Anthony Lynn looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
NFL
AP sources: Anthony Lynn front-runner to become Bills head coach January 1, 2017 | 4:30 PM
New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles, center, looks on after challenging a call during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
NFL
AP source: Jets keeping coach, GM for next season January 1, 2017 | 4:22 PM
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 01: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks downfield during the 1st quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 1, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Patriots clinch home-field throughout AFC playoffs by beating Dolphins January 1, 2017 | 4:10 PM
A protestor against the Dakota Access Pipeline repels from the catwalk in U.S. Bank Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Politics
Oil pipeline protesters unfurl huge banner at Vikings game January 1, 2017 | 3:50 PM
David Ortiz in the commercial for Turbo Tax.
New England Patriots
David Ortiz annihilates tennis balls in a new commercial January 1, 2017 | 3:50 PM