Thank you, Roger Goodell

COMMENTARY

Commissioner Goodell: Good day and Happy New Year, sir.

This letter is a bit overdue, but you know how it is around the holidays. Nothing gets done. But with 2017 upon us and everyone striving to be the best version of themselves, this seems like a good time – even better, the right time – to finally say thank you.

Seriously.

Thank you.

First of all, thank you for helping Tom Brady stay safe this year.

It’s not just that you had him sit out those four games, but we also shouldn’t downplay that achievement. Do you realize how hard it is to keep Tom Brady off the field? Seventeen years and so far only you and Bernard Pollard cracked the code. You’re a powerful man, Roger. Don’t let anyone tell you differently. Brady fought like hell but you stood your ground and thank god, because those four games had disaster written all over them.

Week 1 in Arizona?

The Cardinals stunk this year but they hit the snot out of quarterbacks. They finished with the second-most sacks in the NFL.

Week 2 against Miami?

You know how the Dolphins do it, Roger. You saw what they did to Jimmy Garoppolo. They slammed his shoulder into the turf and that might’ve been Brady if not for you.

Week 3 on a short week against JJ Watt, followed by a Week 4 battle with the Bills?

Denver was the only AFC team with more sacks than Buffalo this year. Win or lose, Rex Ryan always had something special for the Pats. Brady destroyed the Bills in Week 8 but was still sacked a season-high four times.

So again, it’s not only that you kept Brady out of harm’s way for four games, but that those were four really treacherous games played over an inhuman 22-day stretch. That’s crazy, Roger! Who knows how Brady might have felt after that, or the domino effect it would’ve triggered. But thanks to you, instead spending September with his face smashed into Ndamukong Suh’s armpit, Brady charged his motor, cleansed his soul and sunbathed nude in Italy.

Thank you.

Thank you for forcing the Pats to commit to the run. Thank you for leaving them with no choice but to build a game plan that protected their young quarterbacks and leaned on LeGarrette Blount to the point where they unlocked a whole new level of LeGarrette Blount.

Who knew he had this in him, Roger? You must’ve, you little sneak. Either way, two years ago the Pats ran the ball 438 times for 1,727 yards on their way to a Super Bowl. Last year they ran 383 times for 1404 yards. This year they hopped back on the horse and ran 453 times for 1752 yards – and sure, there might be more to it than Brady’s absence, but no one appreciates manipulated data quite like you, Roger. This is a tribute to you. Especially because you not only inspired the running game but also the defense. You threw them to the wolves and demanded they carry an extra load while simultaneously figuring out who they are. You pushed the whole organization to look in the mirror, consider life without Brady, and become a better, more well-rounded team.

Thank you.

Roger, thank you for giving the Pats an opportunity to see what they have in Jimmy Garoppolo. What a luxury! Best-case scenario, now they can flip Jimmy for at least a first-round pick. That wasn’t happening without September’s audition. Worst case scenario, for the first time in a long time, there’s a sense that losing Brady wouldn’t necessarily mean a lost season. There’s a sense, no matter the situation, that Garoppolo could pop into that huddle and command the confidence and respect of the guys around him. He earned that because you allowed him to. You made him earn it.

Thank you.

Thank you for everything—and listen, this must be weird because New England’s obviously been pretty harsh on you over the last few years. You were accused of so many horrible things. It was said this whole DeflateGate saga was done intentionally to hurt the Pats, and/or to help your reputation with the rest of the league, and/or to silence the insecurities that threaten your throbbing ego. You took the hits like a champ, though. You sat straight faced and emotionless, and like a broken record told New England they were wrong. That this suspension was the right thing to do.

And guess what?

You were right.

Four months later, with another 14-win season in the bag and two home games standing between another trip to the Super Bowl, there’s no doubt Tom Brady’s suspension was the best thing that could’ve happened to the 2016 Patriots.

It brought them together on a level that wouldn’t otherwise exist.