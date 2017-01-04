Letter from Tom Brady offers comfort to heartbroken family

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Last August, Tom Brady was in training camp with his Patriots teammates, preparing for the 2016 season and dropping his appeal of the Deflategate suspension, yet the quarterback also found time to write a letter to a heartbroken family in California, as Tim Layden details for Sports Illustrated.

Calvin Riley was a 20-year-old junior college baseball player who had graduated from Serra High School in San Mateo, Calif., Brady’s alma mater. On Aug. 6, he was shot in the back while playing Pokemon Go in a San Francisco park. The bullet struck his shoulder blade and sent fragments into his heart, killing him.

