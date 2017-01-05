According to Martellus Bennett, being a Patriots fan is like eating cake

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

How are Patriots fans still this passionate for their team, even after all the success? Haven’t the past 15 years of Super Bowl titles and playoffs appearances tired them out already?

Martellus Bennett has a tasty explanation as to why not.

Asked about the continued passion from the stands, the Patriots tight end likened each playoff run to getting a new slice of cake.

“S—, I mean, I don’t know. I like cake a lot and every time I get a new slice, I’m just as happy,” Bennett told reporters Thursday morning.

In his first season with the Patriots, Bennett—who during his nine-year NFL career has only played in two playoff games, both in 2009 with the Cowboys—added that he himself is also excited about the team’s Super Bowl chances.

“I hadn’t really won that many games in my career,” he said. “I’ve been able to do a lot of individual things as far as numbers go, but individual goals aren’t really important. This is a lot more fun than catching 90 balls and losing 10 games.”

With Rob Gronkowski injured, the Patriots have likewise been happy to have Bennett this season, along with his 55 catches, 701 recieving yards, and seven touchdowns.

Just keep your cake away from Tom Brady, Marty—too much sugar.