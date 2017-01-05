Morning sports update: Danny Amendola back at practice

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

The Celtics and Bruins took a night off from game action Wednesday, while the Patriots returned to practice to prepare for their upcoming divisional playoff game.

Danny Amendola returns to practice, but Tom Brady, two others missing: After about a month of sitting out due to a high ankle sprain, wide receiver Danny Amendola returned to practice, which was held in full pads on the lower grass field behind Gillette Stadium. (WEEI)

Bruins legend Milt Schmidt dies at 98: Milt Schmidt, the hockey hall of famer who led Boston to two Stanley Cup championships as the center of the ‘‘Kraut Line,’’ served Canada in World War II and returned to the NHL to win its MVP award and two more titles as the Bruins general manager, died on Wednesday, the team said. (Boston.com)

The NFL via Nova Scotia? This Malden native hopes his unconventional path pans out: Nevertheless, the rustic Canadian town is home to St. Francis-Xavier University, a 5,000-student liberal arts school from which Malden native Vernon Sainvil is making his approach toward a career in the NFL. (Boston.com)

Brad Stevens ‘surprised’ by Jae Crowder’s disrespect comments toward Celtics fans: Celtics coach Brad Stevens was caught off guard by Jae Crowder’s comments from Tuesday night suggesting he had been disrespected by TD Garden fans who had cheered for Jazz forward Gordon Hayward in pregame warmups. (Boston.com)

Marking the anniversary of Bill Belichick quitting the Jets after a single day: For a single day, Bill Belichick found himself in a very different AFC East vantage point than the one history will remember him for. He stood at the helm of the New York Jets following the resignation of the man who had overshadowed him for much of the past 15 years. (Boston.com)