Tom Brady says these pajamas are a key to his success

At 39-years-old, Tom Brady has not only avoided “falling off a cliff” as one prognosticator foresaw, but has actually improved. The Patriots quarterback set a record in 2016, with the best touchdown to interception ratio in NFL history. And New England is once again 14-2, with home field advantage for the playoffs.

Such a high level of production at his age in the relentless NFL is remarkable. In a new product release from Under Armour, the football public might be able to understand one of the reasons for Brady’s longevity, at least according to Brady.

“Recovery Sleepwear,” is one of the quarterback’s stated secrets to his success. In an article for Sports Illustrated, Brady discussed why the newly released sleepwear (which uses “recovery technology” engineered by Brady’s company, TB12) is indispensable.

“The sleepwear I wear is so critical to how I recover every night,” Brady told Sports Illustrated’s Tim Newcomb.

Under Armour has just announced that, in collaboration with Tom Brady, it will now be selling Recovery Sleepwear pic.twitter.com/qdo0kU7Qpf — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 5, 2017

The price for the sleepwear starts at $79.99 (for either a pair of shorts or a short sleeve shirt). For full length clothing, the price goes up to $99.99 per item.

Newcomb describes the opinion of Dr. Alan Schwartz, who heads the sleep disorders center at Johns Hopkins Medicine’s Bayview Medical Center, as being “neither a proponent nor opponent of sleep-tracking devices.”