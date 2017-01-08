The Patriots will host the Texans in the Divisional round

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

With the conclusion of the AFC games in Wildcard Weekend, the Patriots’ playoff schedule is set for the Divisional Round. For the second time in the 2016 season, New England will welcome the Houston Texans to Gillette Stadium.

Here’s the schedule for the Patriots’ divisional game:

Saturday, January 14 at 8:15 p.m. (ET), Patriots vs. Texans (CBS)

In the first game that the Patriots and Texans played, Bill Belichick’s team won by a decisive 27-0 margin. Notably, the game saw third string quarterback Jacoby Brissett make his first career start, as Tom Brady was still serving his four-game suspension and backup Jimmy Garoppolo was injured.

Advertisement

Brissett avoided making mistakes and ran for a 27-yard touchdown in the first quarter. That, coupled with stifling defense and LeGarrette Blount’s two second half touchdowns, was more than enough to secure the team’s third win of the season.

With the Texans return, it also marks the return of several familiar faces for Patriots fans. This includes Houston coaches Bill O’Brien and Romeo Crennel (former New England assistants), Mike Vrabel (Texans’ defensive assistant and former Patriots player) and longtime Patriots defensive lineman Vince Wilfork, who is in his second year with Houston after 11 seasons in New England.