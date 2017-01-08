Tom Brady joins Instagram with college football-style reveal video (on Facebook)

"Let's go!"

By
11:24 AM

Tom Brady is apparently no longer content with mere Facebook posts, setting out on a recent campaign to find a new social media platform. And the Patriots’ quarterback announced his decision using a method that resembled a high school football player revealing his college choice.

Instagram was Brady’s choice. He casually sat down in front of the fireplace after the countdown clock reached zero, deliberating over four different hats (each representing a different social media) for dramatic effect. After picking up the Instagram hat, he closed with an emphatic, “Let’s go!”

Brady, who is on a bye week with the Patriots locked in the playoffs as a one-seed, was in a relaxed mood.

And in his very first Instagram post, he enjoyed the newly-fallen snow:

 

TOPICS: New England Patriots Tom Brady
