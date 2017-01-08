Tom Brady joins Instagram with college football-style reveal video (on Facebook)

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Tom Brady is apparently no longer content with mere Facebook posts, setting out on a recent campaign to find a new social media platform. And the Patriots’ quarterback announced his decision using a method that resembled a high school football player revealing his college choice.

Instagram was Brady’s choice. He casually sat down in front of the fireplace after the countdown clock reached zero, deliberating over four different hats (each representing a different social media) for dramatic effect. After picking up the Instagram hat, he closed with an emphatic, “Let’s go!”

Brady, who is on a bye week with the Patriots locked in the playoffs as a one-seed, was in a relaxed mood.

And in his very first Instagram post, he enjoyed the newly-fallen snow:

You can take the boy out of California… and I think they took the California out of the boy! Instagram is coming… A photo posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 7, 2017 at 1:26pm PST