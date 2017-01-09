Josh McDaniels, Matt Patricia interview for jobs, focus on Texans

FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2015, file photo, New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, left, talks with defensive coordinator Matt Patricia before an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots coordinators acknowledged Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, that they had participated in interviews about head coaching vacancies over the weekend, but neither specified which teams they met with. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)
Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, left, talks with defensive coordinator Matt Patricia before a September 3, 2015, game against the New York Giants in Foxborough. –Winslow Townson / AP
By
KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP,
4:18 PM

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots assistants Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia said they were humbled to speak with NFL teams about head coaching vacancies over the weekend, but have turned their attention to preparing for Saturday’s playoff matchup with the Texans.

New England’s offensive and defensive coordinators acknowledged Monday that they had participated in interviews, but neither specified which teams they met with.

The San Diego Chargers said Saturday that they had completed an interview with Patricia, and the Los Angeles Rams had also planned to speak with both Patricia and McDaniels.

McDaniels, who was a head coach with the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010, said these latest interviews “will play out how it’s supposed to play out.”

Advertisement

“I feel fortunate to have even the opportunity to sit in front of those people, that they would listen to me and spend time with me,” McDaniels said.

“You just try to do the best you can and represent yourself, your team, your organization that you come from, your family as best you can.”

Patricia has spent all 13 of his years in the NFL as a Patriots assistant. He said he was fascinated to learn about different organizations, but said his focus is now on Houston.

“Sometimes when as you just kind of anchor into what we do day in and day out, you never really look at that stuff on a full scale,” Patricia said.

“But it’s very fascinating the NFL in general, the organizations and how they’re operated. It’s really cool. But again, (focusing on) Houston is where I’m at.”

The Patriots had a bye last week, leaving Saturday as the only available day for NFL teams to speak with McDaniels and Patricia.

Coach Bill Belichick has previously voiced his support of both coordinators being candidates for head coaching jobs.

McDaniels said that Belichick had been nothing but helpful during the process.

“He’s the best. He’s very unselfish and he cares for us all,” McDaniels said. “If there’s something that we need or we would ask of him I’m certain that he would do it and give it to us whether it’s advice, wisdom counsel, what have you.

Advertisement

“He’s not only someone we take our cues from getting ready for the next opponent, but he’s a mentor in a lot of different areas of our lives and this would be no different.”

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Kyle Hightower on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/khightower

TOPICS: New England Patriots NFL
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from The Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
College Sports
UConn stays on top in AP women's poll January 9, 2017 | 2:00 PM
Boston Bruins' David Backes (42), Brandon Carlo (25) and Brad Marchand (63) celebrate Carlo's goal against the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016.
Boston Bruins
Bruins' week ahead: Backes returns to old stomping grounds January 9, 2017 | 1:09 PM
Tom Brady in a Funny or Die video.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady makes sleep-inducing whale sounds in latest 'Funny or Die' appearance January 9, 2017 | 12:53 PM
Bill Belichick and Linda Holliday catching a quick nap on the Nantucket Ferry Sunday.
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick catches some Zs on the Nantucket Ferry during the bye week January 9, 2017 | 10:49 AM
Bruins players stand on the ice during a memorial tribute to Bruins legend Milt Schmidt on Jan. 5, 2017.
NHL
Here are 7 fixes to improve the NHL January 9, 2017 | 8:57 AM
Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick of the Patriots shake hands at the start of the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on January 2016.
New England Patriots
Patriots among biggest playoff favorites in 40 years January 9, 2017 | 8:46 AM
NFL
Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter arrested after game January 9, 2017 | 6:42 AM
Manny Ramirez acknowledges applause from the Fenway Crowd in 2008.
Boston Red Sox
Manny Ramirez to make comeback in Japan January 8, 2017 | 11:15 PM
Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) greets fans after Clemson defeated Ohio State 31-0 in the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal on Dec. 31, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
College Sports
How Clemson can beat Alabama January 8, 2017 | 9:36 PM
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks for a receiver during the first half of an NFC wild-card game against the Giants.
NFL
Packers vs. Cowboys / Seahawks vs Falcons / Patriots vs Texans / Steelers vs. Chiefs January 8, 2017 | 8:58 PM
LeGarrette Blount breaks loose for a long touchdown run during the fourth quarter against the Texans in the teams' first matchup of the season.
New England Patriots
5 things Patriots fans should know about the Texans January 8, 2017 | 6:58 PM
College Sports
Got $1,599? That's the price for a ticket to the national title game January 8, 2017 | 5:16 PM
Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) runs into the end zone ahead of Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph (24) the Patriots' 27-0 win in September.
New England Patriots
Bring on the Texans: 11 thoughts on the AFC playoffs so far January 8, 2017 | 4:50 PM
Brock Osweiler is sacked by Jabaal Sheard and Trey Flowers in the fourth quarter of the Patriots' win over the Texans earlier in the 2016 season.
New England Patriots
The Patriots will play the Texans in the Divisional round January 8, 2017 | 4:22 PM
A view of the Frozen Fenway setup before the puck dropped on Sunday's games.
Sports News
It was a perfect day for Frozen Fenway January 8, 2017 | 3:26 PM
NFL
The Giants warmed up shirtless on Lambeau Field in 13-degree weather January 8, 2017 | 3:23 PM
NBA
76ers beat Nets for 10th win to match last season's total January 8, 2017 | 2:42 PM
Danny Ainge during a July 2015 press conference.
Boston Celtics
Ainge: We are exploring trade options with Brooklyn pick January 8, 2017 | 2:00 PM
New England Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weis, Bill Belichick, and Romeo Crennel celebrate after the Patriots beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 24-21 in Super Bowl XXXIX.
New England Patriots
Every coordinator Bill Belichick has lost to head coaching hires January 8, 2017 | 1:45 PM
Tom Brady chooses which social media he will join.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady joins Instagram with dramatic reveal video January 8, 2017 | 11:24 AM
College Sports
Plymouth State hires 1st female athletic director January 8, 2017 | 11:23 AM
Skiing
Shiffrin wins World Cup slalom despite skiing over broken gate January 8, 2017 | 9:21 AM
FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 file photo, Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws against Ohio State during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal in Glendale, Ariz. For the second straight season, the Clemson and Alabama will meet for the College Football Playoff championship. While it's safe to assume quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Jalen Hurts will play pivotal roles in the game Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, you never know who will emerge as a star on the big stage, especially with the most talented rosters in college football facing off.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
College Sports
Alabama vs Clemson II: Key matchups that will decide the national title January 8, 2017 | 7:00 AM
The Dolphins play the Pittsburgh Steelers in a playoff game on Sunday.
NFL
How'd they do it? Stats don't reflect Dolphins' success January 8, 2017 | 7:00 AM
NFL
Rumbling again, Thomas Rawls leads Seattle past Detroit 26-6 January 8, 2017 | 12:33 AM
Boston Bruins
Marchand, Rask lead Bruins over Panthers 4-0 January 7, 2017 | 11:28 PM
Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) grabs a rebound in front of New Orleans Pelicans' Dante Cunningham (33) during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
Boston Celtics
Marcus Smart seizes opportunity as Celtics beat Pelicans January 7, 2017 | 11:08 PM
NFL
Injuries too much to overcome as Texans beat Raiders 27-14 January 7, 2017 | 10:32 PM
NFL
Latest from NFL's Wild Card Saturday January 7, 2017 | 5:08 PM
College Sports
How do college football players use their stipends? Pets, car repairs and mom January 7, 2017 | 7:00 AM