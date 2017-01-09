Morning sports update: Patriots are historically big favorites vs. Houston

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

The Patriots found out their playoff opponent Sunday, and it’s one they should be very familiar with.

Bring on the Texans: 11 thoughts on the AFC playoffs so far: In two meetings with the Texans since former Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien became their head coach before the 2014 season, the Patriots have outscored them, 54-6. (Boston.com)

Patriots among biggest playoff favorites of past 40 years: New England was already up to a 17-point favorite Sunday night at MGM’s sportsbooks. (ESPN)

5 things Patriots fans should know about the Texans: Houston won the AFC South going only 9-7, which was the worst record of any divisional champion in the NFL. (Boston.com)

Advertisement

Tom Brady on the Texans: ‘They have a damn good defense’: Patriots quarterback Tom Brady made his weekly appearance on Kirk & Callahan Monday morning to look back at wild card weekend, while also looking ahead to this Saturday’s divisional round game against the Texans (WEEI)

Ben Roethlisberger in walking boot, but says he’ll play in Kansas City: Roethlisberger told reporters he doesn’t know the nature of the injury, but he said he won’t miss time. (ESPN)

Manny Ramirez to make comeback with Japan’s Kochi Fighting Dogs: The 44-year-old native of the Dominican Republic played for the EDA Rhinos of Chinese Professional Baseball in Taiwan in 2013, .hitting .352 with eight home runs and 43 RBIs. (Boston.com)