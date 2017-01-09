Tom Brady makes sleep-inducing whale sounds in latest ‘Funny or Die’ appearance

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Once again proving himself capable of self deprecating humor, Tom Brady made a “Funny or Die” cameo in the name of promoting his specialty sleepwear.

In a video short for the comedy website, Brady appears in a shopping network parody where the product initially being sold is his newly released Under Armour “Recovery Sleepwear.” Quickly, the ads pivot to other, fictitious items that poke fun at the pajamas.

Here’s the video, showing Brady calling out a heckler, squeezing a creepy teddy bear, and recording “relaxation station noise machine” sounds: