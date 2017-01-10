How does an underdog knock off a No. 1 seed in the NFL playoffs?

The Patriots are the best team standing in the AFC, with the No. 1 playoff seed to prove it. It’s virtually unfathomable to view them as anything but a clear favorite to advance to the Super Bowl, particularly given the history of top seeds in the playoffs.

Each of the six No. 1 seeds since 2013 has reached the Super Bowl. Since 2000, 17 of 32 top seeds (53 percent) have made it.

Nonetheless, massive upsets happen. The Patriots experienced that rude awakening in January of 2011, when the Jets came into Gillette Stadium and pulled off a startling 28-21 upset.

There were a number of things about those Jets that have characterized teams that pulled off upsets of No. 1 seeds. What are some of those hallmarks?

