Morning sports update: Bill O’Brien calls both teams ‘totally different’ ahead of Patriots rematch

College football’s national championship came down to an incredible finish Monday night, while earlier in the day, the Texans and Patriots prepared to face off in the NFL’s divisional round.

Bill O’Brien doesn’t care that Texans are underdogs vs. Patriots: “We aren’t going to talk about what went on in the past . . . None of that matters. The only thing that matters is how each team prepares this week in preparation for the game Saturday night.” (Boston Globe)

Clemson defeats Alabama 35-31 to win national championship: College football’s first national championship rematch was even better than the original, with an incredible twist at the end. (Boston.com)

David Ortiz launches Red Sox fans into a frenzy with tweet: Red Sox fans can’t quit David Ortiz. It’s understandable. What makes far less sense is the frenzy Ortiz whipped them into on Monday night when he tweeted a blank message at the Boston Globe. (WEEI)

BC defensive end Harold Landry will return for senior season: With the Jan 16 deadline for underclassmen to declare for the draft looming, Landry cleared the air a week early, announcing he was coming back for his senior season. (Boston Globe)

NFL ratings down 7 percent for wild-card playoff round of routs: Average TV viewership for the four NFL wild-card telecasts was down about 7 percent from a year ago — in line with lower ratings during the regular season, but also perhaps a result of four routs this time. (Boston.com)

Rob Gronkowski starts rehabbing injured back: