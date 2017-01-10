Watch Rob Gronkowski give an update on his rehab while driving his driver

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

After undergoing season-ending back surgery in December, Rob Gronkowski is fully immersed in the rehab process as he tries to mount another comeback. And on Monday night, a video of Gronkowski was posted by Uninterrupted on Twitter.

In it, the popular Patriots tight end discussed his current situation (driving his driver around his hometown) as well as his current rehab status.

“Started my rehab last week,” Gronkowski said. “Everything’s going super smooth. Can’t wait till I’m back.”

Wishing his teammates well, Gronkowski added that he “can’t wait to watch the team go out there and ball.” Rob’s younger brother Glenn (a recurring member of the Patriots’ practice squad) also made a brief cameo.

The Patriots prepare to play the Texans on Sunday in the Divisional round of the playoffs without the star tight end. In his place, Martellus Bennett has performed admirably.