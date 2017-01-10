Watch Rob Gronkowski give an update on his rehab while driving his driver
"He's paying me about $10 an hour."
.@RobGronkowski feels good after starting rehab and is excited to cheer on the @Patriots in the #NFLPlayoffs. #HOUvsNE pic.twitter.com/nEV0FXfNUs
— UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) January 10, 2017
After undergoing season-ending back surgery in December, Rob Gronkowski is fully immersed in the rehab process as he tries to mount another comeback. And on Monday night, a video of Gronkowski was posted by Uninterrupted on Twitter.
In it, the popular Patriots tight end discussed his current situation (driving his driver around his hometown) as well as his current rehab status.
“Started my rehab last week,” Gronkowski said. “Everything’s going super smooth. Can’t wait till I’m back.”
Wishing his teammates well, Gronkowski added that he “can’t wait to watch the team go out there and ball.” Rob’s younger brother Glenn (a recurring member of the Patriots’ practice squad) also made a brief cameo.
The Patriots prepare to play the Texans on Sunday in the Divisional round of the playoffs without the star tight end. In his place, Martellus Bennett has performed admirably.