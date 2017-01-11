Rob Gronkowski sent ‘comeback’ message to young cancer patient

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

While engaged in his recovery from back surgery, Rob Gronkowski recently took time to send a message of encouragement to a young fan battling cancer.

Hunter Pietrowski, a 13-year-old boy fighting brain cancer, is a huge Patriots fan (his family posted a GoFundMe page in June last year). And when a request went out on Twitter looking for some help from Gronkowski, the Patriots tight end answered the call. An initial tweet was picked up by the Danvers Police Department:

Hoping our good friend @RobGronkowski might see this tweet & make Hunter's wish come true! please RT to get Gronk's attention 🏈 @Patriots https://t.co/02W4stmqA8 — Danvers Police Dept (@DanversPolice) January 10, 2017

Gronkowski was quick to reply:

The result was a heartening message from Gronkowski, who assured Pietrowski in a video message that the two of them were just going through a “setback,” and that there would be a “comeback.” Gronkowski concluded with a emphatic flex of his enormous bicep, telling Pietrowski to “stay strong” and “let’s fight through this!”