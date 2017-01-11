Rob Gronkowski sent ‘comeback’ message to young cancer patient

"Stay strong!"

Rob Gronkowski is currently rehabbing after back surgery.
Rob Gronkowski is currently rehabbing after back surgery. –Winslow Townson/AP
By
11:44 AM

While engaged in his recovery from back surgery, Rob Gronkowski recently took time to send a message of encouragement to a young fan battling cancer.

Hunter Pietrowski, a 13-year-old boy fighting brain cancer, is a huge Patriots fan (his family posted a GoFundMe page in June last year). And when a request went out on Twitter looking for some help from Gronkowski, the Patriots tight end answered the call. An initial tweet was picked up by the Danvers Police Department:

Gronkowski was quick to reply:

The result was a heartening message from Gronkowski, who assured Pietrowski in a video message that the two of them were just going through a “setback,” and that there would be a “comeback.” Gronkowski concluded with a emphatic flex of his enormous bicep, telling Pietrowski to “stay strong” and “let’s fight through this!”

