Rob Gronkowski sent ‘comeback’ message to young cancer patient
"Stay strong!"
While engaged in his recovery from back surgery, Rob Gronkowski recently took time to send a message of encouragement to a young fan battling cancer.
Hunter Pietrowski, a 13-year-old boy fighting brain cancer, is a huge Patriots fan (his family posted a GoFundMe page in June last year). And when a request went out on Twitter looking for some help from Gronkowski, the Patriots tight end answered the call. An initial tweet was picked up by the Danvers Police Department:
Hoping our good friend @RobGronkowski might see this tweet & make Hunter's wish come true! please RT to get Gronk's attention 🏈 @Patriots https://t.co/02W4stmqA8
— Danvers Police Dept (@DanversPolice) January 10, 2017
Gronkowski was quick to reply:
👌surprise on way! https://t.co/VpLH4mMMh2
— Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) January 10, 2017
The result was a heartening message from Gronkowski, who assured Pietrowski in a video message that the two of them were just going through a “setback,” and that there would be a “comeback.” Gronkowski concluded with a emphatic flex of his enormous bicep, telling Pietrowski to “stay strong” and “let’s fight through this!”